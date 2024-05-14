In Holly Willoughby news, the new show – Bear Hunt – she is fronting alongside Bear Grylls has had their star-studded line-up seemingly revealed.

The Netflix series, Bear Hunt, will see a variety of familiar faces looking to survive the Costa Rican jungle.

But who will be courageous enough to brave the elements? Keep scrolling for all the starlets reportedly joining Holly and Bear in the wilderness.

Bear Hunt line-up ‘revealed’

Holly and Bear are filming in Costa Rica and have been joined by various stars from on and off the screen. According to The Sun, the casting is as follows…

Mel B has shared her brutally honest story recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mel B

Recently, Mel has braved the spotlight and been “brutally honest” with her latest memoir (Brutally Honest). Ultimately, making it no surprise that she is willing to face some new challenges for the sake of personal growth. The former Spice Girl is a fitness fanatic and will no doubt hone her resilience to brave the jungle if she does appear.

Joe Thomas is best known for the Inbetweeners (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Joe Thomas

Next up is Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas. He’s reportedly set to join the line-up. He is best known for playing Simon Cooper in the E4 sitcom as well as starring in the show’s name-sake movie.

Steph McGovern’s daytime chat show was axed in recent months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Steph McGovern

Steph’s Packed Lunch star and TV favourite Steph McGovern seemingly thinks she has what it takes to brave the elements.

The star has likely had time on her hands, since her talk show was axed by Channel 4 several months ago. We hope to see her on the programme!

Danny Cipriani is a retired rugby pro (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Cipriani

The retired English rugby player will be hoping to breech the goal line as he sets out to test his survival skills away from the pitch, according to reports. It comes after he has faced recent speculation over his substance abuse, despite insisting his sobriety and slamming headlines.

Boris Becker is a tennis legend (Credit: GTres / SplashNews.com)

Boris Becker

German tennis player Boris Becker will be hoping to swing a top spot in the contest it seems. He is best known for being the youngest-ever winner of the gentlemen’s singles Wimbledon Championships. The 56-year-old has made headlines of late over supposed financial woes and bankruptcy.

Big Zuu rose to fame with his name-sake cooking series (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Big Zuu

TV star Big Zuu, aka Zuhair Hassan, is a a British rapper, grime MC, songwriter, DJ and television personality who hails from West London. The star is probably best known for his cooking series, Big Zuu’s Big Eats.

Will he do well in the jungle?

Lottie Moss previously starred on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Alan West / SplashNews.com)

Lottie Moss

TV star Lottie is giving reality TV another go! The younger sister of beloved model Kate Moss, Lottie is also a successful model in her own right. Consequently, she won hearts whilst appearing on Celebs Go Dating in 2023.

Una Healy is also joining the line-up (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Una Healy

The Irish singer and former member of the Saturdays is jetting off to Costa Rica. Una largely focuses on her music career, but joined the Bauer Media’s Country Hits Radio (now called Absolute Radio Country) team, hosting the Breakfast Show on a Saturday morning in 2019.

Kola Bokinni starred in Ted Lasso (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Kola Bokinni

British actor Kola Bokinni is best known for his role as Isaac McAdoo, the captain of AFC Richmond, in the popular series, Ted Lasso. But can he fake it till he makes it out in the wilderness?

Leomie Anderson is a model and activist (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com) Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Leomie Anderson

Forbes 30 under 30 member, model, activist and broadcaster Leomie Anderson is bringing her multi-faceted skills out to the wild it seems. She is well known for presenting BBC’s Glow Up as well as walking in several Victoria’s Secret shows.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen appeared on Changing Rooms (Credit: Sue Andrews / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Bear Hunt cast: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Changing Rooms star LaurenceLlewelyn-Bowen is switching up his interior prowess for some time outdoors, reports claim. Laurence recently starred on Beat the Chasers and evidently looks to be making his transition back to the spotlight.

Shirley Ballas reportedly swaps judging for exploring (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shirley Ballas

Finally, Strictly head judge and pro dancer Shirley Ballas is set to switch her dancing shoes for hiking boots. Shirley recently suffered a cancer health scare which she shared on social media. In wake of getting the all clear, she is apparently ready to brave new challenges.

A production insider told The Sun of the line-up: “Signing up Steph and Joe have made this one of the most diverse and unusual celebrity line up ever seen on a show like this.

“The dozen celebrities come from incredibly different backgrounds. Whether it’s ballroom dancing, singing, sport or interior design. They’ll each bring something to the mix.”

