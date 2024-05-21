TV presenter Holly Willoughby wasn’t best pleased when pictures of former This Morning host Phillip Schofield looking cosy with her friend Declan Donnelly hit the papers last week, it’s been reported.

Phillip – who left This Morning under a cloud 12 months ago – was seen giggling with Dec after the two enjoyed dinner together with Dec’s wife Ali.

It’s claimed Dec and Phillip were hatching a plan for Phillip’s TV return. However, Holly apparently feels “nervous” about what a comeback could mean for her reputation. And, as well as that, she also feels things could be about to get “awkward” between herself and Dec.

Holly Willoughby is reportedly anxious about a comeback from Phillip Schofield (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby ‘nervous’ as Phillip Schofield returns to spotlight

Speaking to Heat, a source claimed: “Holly was upset when she saw the pictures. She’s understandably nervous about what a comeback could mean for her own reputation and career. And she feels that it could cause some unnecessary awkwardness between her and Dec.

She can’t help feeling disappointed.

“Phil knew exactly what he was doing and it’s all clearly part of his comeback plan. Holly knew he wouldn’t stay hidden away for long. She accepts that Dec and Phil go way back, and Ali used to work at his management company, but she can’t help feeling disappointed, what with her doing her new show and trying to move on from everything with Phil and This Morning.”

Phillip returned to social media last week (Credit: Splash News)

Holly ‘concerned’ and ‘anxious’ over latest development

Holly, husband Dan and their kids are close to Dec, Ali and their kids, the source claimed. And, now that Phillip is “back on friendly terms” with Dec, Holly is said to be “concerned” she might “bump into him on nights out in London or when she spends the summer in Portugal”.

That’s because Holly, Phillip and Dec all have holiday homes close to each other over there.

What will Phillip have told Declan Donnelly about his falling out with Holly? (Credit: Splash News)

More than that, though, Holly is said to be worried about what Phillip may have said to Dec about their falling out.

“Knowing that Phil is cosying up to close friends like Dec has made Holly more anxious. Especially since she doesn’t know what’s been said. She’s worried he may want to talk about their fall out in some way. It’s left her head spinning.”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

