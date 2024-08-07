Holly Willoughby has been revealed as the host of a reboot of an iconic 90s game show – You Bet!.

The former This Morning star will front two special episodes of You Bet! later this year, alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Holly and Stephen first worked together on children’s show Ministry of Mayhem in 2004.They reunited earlier this year to share hosting duties on Dancing On Ice.

Bruce Forsyth originally hosted You Bet!, which hasn’t been on air in almost 30 years.

Matthew Kelly hosted the show the longest, but Darren Day replaced him for its final two years on screens.

Although an “updated format,” the reboot will feature “epic challenges, mind-blowing feats, big name celebrities and nail-biting suspense”.

She will present alongside her Dancing On Ice co-host Stephen Mulhern (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby new show

Holly said of her new role: “I’m so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen Mulhern.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the astonishing skills on show from the challengers and which of our celebrity panellists can come out on top.”

Stephen adds: “I loved You Bet! as a kid, so I’m very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly Willoughby.

Bruce Forsyth was the show’s original host (Credit: YouTube)

“From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves.”

The show sees a panel of celebrities bet on whether or not members of the public will achieve unlikely challenges. The show will convert the celebrities’ points into money, and the winner will donate the prize to charity.

Holly kidnap plot

Holly is expected to make her first appearance back on TV on You Bet! after authorities jailed the man who allegedly plotted to kidnap and murder her.

The court sentenced Gavin Plumb to life in prison last month. He will serve a minimum sentence of 16 years.

Holly said in a statement after the verdict: “As women, we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes.

“I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.”

