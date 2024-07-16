ITV’s true-crime drama Honour has just landed on Netflix and already it’s stormed straight to the top of the streaming platform’s most-watched list.

The gripping two-part story is based on the murder of 20-year-old British Muslim woman Banaz Mahmod in 2006. Tragically, she was the victim of an honour killing.

Now, four years after it originally aired on ITV, Brits are heartbroken all over again as they revisit the story.

Keeley Hawes plays DCI Caroline Goode in Honour (Credit: YouTube)

Honour on Netflix: Banaz Mahmod’s murder dramatised

Banaz was murdered in January 2006 aged 20 at the request of her father and uncle. They had become enraged after Banaz left an arranged marriage and then entered into a new relationship with a man named Rahmat Sulemani. Tragedy struck as a result of them being seen kissing outside a London tube station.

In her father and uncle’s eyes, this brought dishonour to the family and was reason to have Banaz killed.

The series features Keeley Hawes as DCI Caroline Goode, Line of Duty’s Mark Stanley as DC Andy Craig and Outlaws star Rhianne Barreto as Banaz’s sister. The show explores the police investigation as well as how in many ways it failed Banaz.

In real life, Banaz visited the police in October 2005 to report fears that she was being followed. She said a group of Kurdish men were reporting her movements back to her father. She also provided the names of those she suspected might be trying to harm her.

Tragically, police didn’t act on her fears. Instead, just four months later, Banaz’s boyfriend, Rahmat, reported her missing in January 2006. Her remains were then found buried in a garden in Birmingham a few months later. She had been raped, strangled and buried in a suitcase.

Some of the men she’d named during her initial reporting to the police were ultimately found responsible for her murder.

Banaz lost her life for disobeying her family’s wishes (Credit: YouTube)

Life imprisonment

Her father Mahmod Babakir Mahmod, her uncle Ari Agha Mahmod and three of her cousins – Mohamad Marid Hama, Mohammed Saleh Ali and Omar Hussain – were all charged with murder.

Banaz’s uncle and father were sentenced to life in prison. Mohamed Marid Hama received a 17-year sentence and Mohammed Saleh Ali and Omar Hussain were ordered to serve 22 and 21 years respectively.

Then, in December 2013, another of her cousins, Dana Amin, was found guilty of helping dispose of her body. As a result, he was jailed for eight years.

Viewers said they were in tears when they watched the ITV drama (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react: ‘There is no honour in killing’

When the drama was first aired on ITV, viewers were left heartbroken over the story.

One tweeted at the time: “Remember this beautiful angelic face and say her name. There is no honour in killing. You will always live in my heart Banaz.”

A second viewer urged: “A powerful message and a story that really needs to be told!”

A third then added: “#honour is not an easy watch but it is so worth a watch. A devastating true story brought to life by an incredible cast. Don’t let us forget Banaz and keep her memory alive! Honour killings must end.”

Netflix viewers react to Honour

Four years later, it’s having just as big an impact on Netflix.

“The is evil in this world then there is #Honour #netflix. Shocking,” said one.

“If only this case this horror had ended all so-called honour killings. Such ignorance – no honour in it. Frozen values as they say in the series. Sadistic madness that killing and raping should be acceptable even praised. Not a man among them,” said another then sadly.

Honour is streaming on Netflix now.

