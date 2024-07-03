Two of the stars of Channel 4 show Gogglebox – Tom and Julie Malone – have found themselves caught up in the hurricane in Jamaica.

The island is currently bracing itself for Hurricane Beryl, which is tearing across the Caribbean.

Three people are already reported to have died as a result of the storm, which is now category 5 – two in Grenada and one in St Vincent.

Tom and Julie star on Gogglebox with their family (Credit: Channel 4)

Jamaica prepares for hurricane

In spite of the panic, Tom and Julie took to Instagram yesterday to film themselves still “chilling” on holiday in Jamaica.

“Hello everyone, we’re here in Jamaica and it’s absolutely scorchio at the minute,” Tom said as he addressed fans in a video.

“It’s beautiful, it really is beautiful,” agreed Julie, before adding: “For now, for now.”

At this point, Tom panned round to give followers a view of their resort.

Tom and Julie Malone seem unfazed by the oncoming hurricane in Jamaica (Credit: Instagram)

“Have a look, all the trees where trees should be at the minute, all stood up. But we’ve got a storm coming, can you see all those windows that are boarded up over there? They’ve started preparing here, but we’re up for it, aren’t we? We’re from Manchester, we’ve had a bit of wind and rain before, it’s just like a normal day.”

Julie laughed, but nodded along with her husband: “We can deal with storms.”

The Malones captioned the video: “Chilling waiting for the calm before the storm. It’s still beautiful and calm here at the moment but the hurricane has been upgraded to a category 5.”

Tagging their holiday company, they reassured fans: “They have assured us they will keep us safe !! So for now we will enjoy and keep you all updated xx See you soon xx.”

Fans share concern

Gogglebox fans were quick to share their concerns, telling the stars to “stay safe”.

“Cat 5 is scary. Take care guys,” said one. Another commented: “I’ll be praying for you & everyone else there.” A third commented: “Stay safe. Get plenty of beers in the room lol and charge your mobiles in case they lose electricity.” “Please stay safe, a cat 5 is no joke!” another urged. “Stay safe, I’d be catching the next flight home,” another commented.

