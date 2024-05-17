Alan Halsall reportedly has his sights set on I’m A Celeb 2024. The news comes after the Coronation Street star was previously forced out of the show due to an injury.

Now, Alan is being ‘lined up’ to face the jungle again. The Tyrone Dobbs actor was expected to join the show last year. However, an injury which required a knee ligament operation held him back.

Alan Halsall was one of the names rumoured for last year’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan Halsall ‘in talks’ for I’m A Celeb 2024

But now it seems the actor is well enough to consider signing up for the programme again.

As told to The Sun, the insider explained: “Alan was gutted when circumstances meant he couldn’t be considered for the line-up last year.

Alan and the show bosses are just glad he’s now in a position to be part of this year’s show.

“I’m A Celebrity producers were also disappointed because they often like to have a Corrie star in the mix, and he is a particularly popular member of the cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Halsall (@alanhalsall)

“Alan and the show bosses are just glad he’s now in a position to be part of this year’s show — though the ­official line-up is months away from being confirmed.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Shortly after his operation, Alan gave his followers a glimpse into his recovery on social media. He wrote: “I have been told the surgery went really well.

“I know I have a long nine–12 months of rehabilitation ahead of me, but I’m sure with the support of family and friends I’ll get there.

“Any rehab tips or advice?”

The actor is best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celeb news

The I’m A Celebrity news comes after last year’s star Tony Bellew has claimed to have fallen out with one of his castmates.

Tony confessed he and Nigel Farage were no longer seeing eye to eye – and even delivered a blow to jungle pal and winner Sam Thompson.

The boxer revealed: “I have no relationship with Nigel Farage whatsoever. I got on with every other person in the jungle, I didn’t make any exception for Farage.”

Tony added: “I don’t think he liked it when I said I hope Margaret Thatcher is burning in hell, that shut him down quite quickly.

“I say I’d wish him well, but I don’t know him to wish him well.

“I spent some time with him in a remote part of the jungle in the middle of nowhere, I don’t really know the man, and the minute he got out, he wanted to distance himself as far away from me as he could.”

Tony Bellew lifts lid on Sam Thompson friendship

Tony also claimed Sam isn’t his best mate, despite their closeness on the show. He said: “Sam and I speak regularly, I’ll always look out for Sam, a lovely guy. Him and Pete [Wicks], lovely lads. Marvin [Humes] as well. But the best friend I gained from any of those shows was Leon in SAS [DJ Locksmith from Rudimental].

“Me and him are close and we’re about to set out on adventure together pretty soon. That was a different kind of hard in the SAS. But I enjoyed both. Would I do them again? Absolutely [bleep]ing not. Unless the fee really ramped up to astronomical figures.

“But I wouldn’t do the dancing [Strictly] or the ice [Dancing On Ice], that’s not for me.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield tipped for I’m A Celebrity after Instagram comeback

So what do you think? Would you vote for Alan? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.