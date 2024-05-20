I’m A Celebrity ‘set for shake-up’ after warning from Ofcom: ‘It was the final straw’

ITV show I’m A Celebrity has reportedly faced a stern warning from TV watchdog Ofcom. The programme has been served a warning over who they line up for this year’s jungle cast, reports claim.

In fact, the communications regulator has some pretty clear guidance over what I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! should avoid. If the reality show wants to prevent Ofcom coming down on them like a “ton of bricks,” they need to miss out a certain kind of contestant it seems.

But what does this mean for the beloved celebrity survival show?

Nigel Farage starred on I’m A Celeb last year (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity on ITV

Apparently, the programme has “ditched” plans to cast a certain type of contestant. This was initially due to keeping the show fresh.

You’ve probably guessed it – the show is apparently planning to steer clear of politicians. After the previous appearances of controversial MP’s Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage, it seems Ofcom might not want to see another political figure on the show.

A source has claimed that it’s “highly doubtful” that politicians will be added to the line-up.

The timings of the General Election are just too much of a headache and it was the final straw.

This is due to previous backlash the show faced over the casting of former MPs.

I’m A Celeb 2024

A source told The Sun of the matter: “It was already highly doubtful that another political type would be cast for I’m A Celeb after the backlash last time, particularly to Farage but also the kickback to Hancock.

“They also change up the playbook every year to keep things fresh. The timings of the General Election are just too much of a headache and it was the final straw.”

Matt Hancock famously entered the jungle as a shock addition in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

The broadcaster will have to be careful, especially when considering the rules around airtime and impartiality, in the run up to the election.

Cristina Nicolotti Squires of Ofcom previously said: “If broadcasters want to take the risk of having a high-profile politician, who’s not standing for a seat hosting a programme, they’re going to have to work bloody hard to make sure that those programmes are duly impartial.

“And we will come down on them like a ton of bricks [if they aren’t].”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

