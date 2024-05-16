The latest I’m A Celebrity news has seen Tony Bellew admit a fallout with Nigel Farage and deliver a blow to Sam Thompson.

Tony was a fan-favourite in the 2023 series of the ITV reality show, and has admitted that he got on with every single person in camp… Except one.

I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellew has revealed he isn’t in touch with Nigel Farage (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity news: Tony vs Nigel

Speaking about their lack of contact, the boxer revealed: “I have no relationship with Nigel Farage whatsoever. I got on with every other person in the jungle, I didn’t make any exception for Farage.”

Tony added: “I don’t think he liked it when I said I hope Margaret Thatcher is burning in hell, that shut him down quite quickly.

“I say I’d wish him well, but I don’t know him to wish him well,” he added.

“I spent some time with him in a remote part of the jungle in the middle of nowhere, I don’t really know the man, and the minute he got out, he wanted to distance himself as far away from me as he could,” he said.

Lifting the lid on what could’ve caused the distance, Tony said: “We’d have conversations about politics in the jungle, but I don’t know enough about politics to come back at him. The only thing I asked about was Brexit and why? Because I think it’s [bleep]ed this country over, well and truly. Our country is a mess because of it.

“This country was built on immigration, my views are very different to his, being a mixed race man. I come from a black mother and a white father. Farage would know absolutely [bleep] all about my upbringing and my life. These people come from money and wealth, I come from absolutely nothing.”

Nigel Farage hasn’t stayed in touch with his jungle pals (Credit: Splash News)

Blow for Sam Thompson

Tony’s jungle bestie Sam Thompson should also look away now…

The boxer admitted: “Sam and I speak regularly, I’ll always look out for Sam, a lovely guy. Him and Pete [Wicks], lovely lads. Marvin [Humes] as well. But the best friend I gained from any of those shows was Leon in SAS [DJ Locksmith from Rudimental].

“Me and him are close and we’re about to set out on adventure together pretty soon. That was a different kind of hard in the SAS. But I enjoyed both. Would I do them again? Absolutely [bleep]ing not. Unless the fee really ramped up to astronomical figures.

“But I wouldn’t do the dancing [Strictly] or the ice [Dancing On Ice], that’s not for me.

