Inside The Fortune Hotel: Where it’s filmed, the favourites to win, and accusations of being a rip-off

The Fortune Hotel continues this week with more brutal exits, more snaking, and more beautiful location shots – so where is the ITV series filmed, and who are the favourites to win?

Stephen Mangan hosts the game show in which 10 pairs of guests arrived at a luxury Caribbean resort to “play a high-stakes game of cat and mouse”.

Viewers will know that each of the teams were given an identical briefcase. Eight were empty, one contained £250,000 in cash, and one had the dreaded Early Checkout card…

The tension lies in how the guests must work out which is which. While the show has its fans, others have accused the show of being a rip-off. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Fortune Hotel location – where’s it filmed?

The Fortune Hotel is very much a real hotel set in the Caribbean. It’s a luxury five-star hotel called the Silversands hotel in Grenada, an island off the coast of Venezuela.

According to Conde Nast Traveller, Grenada is known for its glorious sugar-white beaches, lush jungles and epic waterfalls. It’s also known as the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, thanks to its plentiful spice offerings including cinnamon, ginger, cloves and nutmeg.

The hotel resort of Silversands opened in 2018. As you’d expect, the rooms aren’t cheap. In fact, they start at £720 per night. The beautiful building is located on the island’s southwest coast, on the Grand Anse Beach, “where pink-hued sandy stretches are fringed by large, leafy palm trees on one side and lapped by turquoise waters on the other”.

As you’ve no doubt see, in the promo shots, the hotel has a 100 metre-long infinity pool – the largest in the Caribbean.

Show accused of being a ‘carbon copy’ of The Traitors

The Fortune Hotel is a game show very much targeted at those of you who loved The Traitors. But is it a rip-off? Some viewers have claimed it is.

While The Guardian reviewer Michael Hogan described the who as “a fiendishly addictive mix of The Traitors and White Lotus”, viewers branded it “The Traitors with a bit of Deal or No Deal”.

However, some went so far as to call the eight-part series a “carbon copy” of the Claudia Winkleman show. One miffed viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Even the slowed down music being an absolute carbon copy of The Traitors #TheFortuneHotel.”

Another said: “The nerd in me wants to know how many producers/editors they swiped from #TheTraitors.”

A third added: “So The Fortune Hotel is basically The Traitors on a tropical island with briefcases?”

“Is this for people who didn’t make it past the auditions process on the Traitors?” asked another, while one more typed: “Not sure how feel about this. Seems like a cheap version of The Traitors so far.”

Of course, The Traitors has had two very successful seasons and is set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. There’ll reportedly be a celebrity version of The Traitors coming soon.

Mother-daughter duo Tracey and Abbie were the latest couple to leave The Fortune Hotel in a brutal exit (Credit: ITV1 and ITVX)

Who is the favourite to win The Fortune Hotel?

Best friends Scott and Tommy are the early 2/1 favourites on specials betting sites to win the very first Fortune Hotel jackpot of £250,000.

Both 19 from North London, Scott is a bartender, while Tommy is a hairstylist apprentice. The money would mean the world to them.

Elsewhere, Chloe and Louie are the early 5/2 second favourites, just ahead of 3/1 chances Abbie and Tracey. Married couple Claire and Daniel (7/2) could also be in contention.

Samm & Aysha’s chances don’t look so good at just 6/4 (40%). Who do you want to win?

The Fortune Hotel continues on Wednesday, May 15, and Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 9pm on ITV1.

