McDonald & Dodds will be back this summer, and series 4 is bulging with a fantastic guest cast of famous faces.

Fans haven’t seen DCI McDonald and DS Dodds since series 3 ended in 2022 – and it’s felt like a long wait for more episodes.

But the wait is nearly over… McDonald & Dodds series 4 is coming soon, and we’ve got all the info! Read on to find out when the new series starts, and who’s in the guest cast…

Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald and Jason Watkins as DS Dodds in ITV detective drama McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Will there be a McDonald & Dodds series 4?

McDonald & Dodds fans have good reason to celebrate now that ITV has confirmed the Bath-based detective drama is coming back for a series 4.

Tala Gouveia and BAFTA-award winner Jason Watkins are coming back any day now to reprise their roles as DCI McDonald and the DS Dodds.

The popular series will be back for three feature-length episodes. Each film features a new murder mystery with the smart and ambitious DCI McDonald and the quietly brilliant DS Dodds. Together they will work together to crack the tricky cases.

How many episodes are there?

There are three feature-length episodes in McDonald & Dodds series 4.

In the first film, a body is found on a morning rush hour bus in Bath. McDonald and Dodds are subsequently sucked into a mystery involving a priceless artefact, the birth of the blues and their own personal history.

ITV has not yet released any information about episodes 2 and 3.

Hugh Quarshie, seen here as Stephen Richards in Riches, will guest star in McDonald & Dodds series 4 (Credit: Greenacre/ITV)

Who is in the guest cast of McDonald & Dodds series 4?

The guest cast for McDonald & Dodds series 4 includes Toby Stephens. One Day will remember him as the brilliantly eccentric, but quite terrifying Lionel in the Netflix drama. Anyone for a game of Are You There, Moriarty? No, us neither.

Of course, Toby – who plays Mark Holgate in McDonald & Dodds – is also known for playing John Robinson in Lost in Space, Captain Flint in Black Sails, and DI Jack Armstrong in Vexed. The actor played the villainous Gustav Graves in the 2002 Bond film Die Another Day.

Meanwhile, Hugh Quarshie plays Clarence Adderly in one of the new episodes. Holby City fans will know him as Ric Griffin, but he’s also known for Riches, Silent Witness, Breeders, and Stephen.

Gentleman Jack actress Lydia Leonard, Catastrophe’s Daniel Lapaine, Landscapers‘ Dipo Ola, and Line of Duty’s Ace Bhatti also join the cast.

John Gordon Sinclair, famous for his role in the film Gregory’s Girl, will also appear as Nevis McLintock. Singer-songwriters Pixie Lott and Will Young will also guest star in series 4.

joins the line-up as DC Lee. He’s known for World on Fire, Mammals, and War of the Worlds.

Who is returning in the cast?

Of course, McDonald & Dodds could not return without Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins in the leading roles of DCI McDonald and the DS Dodds.

Outnumbered star Claire Skinner will also be returning as Chief Superintendent Ormond. Meanwhile, former EastEnders actor Charlie Chambers reprises his role of DC Goldie.

Outnumbered star Claire Skinner portrays DSI Mary Ormond in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

What is the start date of McDonald & Dodds series 4?

McDonald & Dodds will return to ITV1 and ITVX between the months of July to September.

So we can expect it any day now. Each episode is two hours long, and will air in the coveted Sunday night 8pm to 10pm slot.

What other dramas start in the summer of 2024 on ITV?

Joan, a six-part series, will also be landing on ITV this summer. Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner will play Joan Hannington, a real life London jewel thief.

Renegade Nell’s Frank Dillane will star as Boisie.

Meanwhile, The Tower will return for its third series. Gemma Whelan reprises her role as DS Sarah Collins. The first episode is set two years after the previous series when Sarah is called to investigate the stabbing of a teenage boy.

Grace series 4, starring John Simm as Detective Superintendent Roy, is also expected any day now. Australian court drama The Twelve returns for series 2, too.

Read more: Jason Watkins: Death of daughter, most controversial TV role, breakdown of first marriage, and being victim of crime

McDonald & Dodds returns to ITV in summer 2024.

Are you excited for the return of McDonald & Dodds? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.