ITV News has lost one of its longest-standing presenters this week as Lucy Meacock exits the show after almost four decades fronting regional news programme Granada Reports.

Lucy said she was “bowing out quietly” after “one of the saddest weeks”. This was in reference to the tragic Southport stabbings that saw three little girls lose their lives.

In her farewell post, ITV News presenter Lucy shared a video of families laying flowers at the scene of the murders.

She’s been one of Granada Reports’ main female presenters since 1988. She celebrated 35 years on the show last autumn.

ITV News loses one of its most popular presenters

Writing on Twitter, she said: “I will bow out quietly – it’s been the saddest of weeks. Like everyone else my thoughts are only with those little girls who lost their lives in Southport.

“I have met some of the loveliest people this week and over my 36 years . It has been a privilege. Thank you.”

Speaking about her exit, Lucy revealed: “This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made. But the time is right to move on now.

“For me it has always been the best job in the world, with the best people in the world, in the best region in the world. I am very grateful that I was given this job so many years ago. I have always tried my hardest to make a positive contribution and I hope I will be remembered with some fondness in the years ahead.”

‘Honour and privilege’

She then added: “It has been a complete honour and privilege to serve the people of this region and I will always have the interests of the north west at heart.

“A big thank you to all the people who have appeared on the programme over the years, sometimes when they have been facing some very tough challenges.”

Lucy finally paid tribute to her colleagues over the years. She shared: “I’d also like to say a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful people who I have worked with in more than 40 years in TV. I have certainly been lucky to work with the best of the best.”

