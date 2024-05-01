ITV News hit by Ofcom complaints over Rageh Omaar’s illness ordeal following viewer concerns

ITV News has come in for dozens of complaints to Ofcom after newsreader Rageh Omaar fell unwell on air.

Rageh, 56, left viewers of News At Ten concerned last Friday (April 25) as he appeared to stumble over his words.

It was speculated at the time by social media users that the highly-regarded news presenter may have suffered a medical issue.

Rageh Omaar suffered a suspected mini-stroke (Credit: YouTube)

ITV statement concerning Rageh Omaar

That was later confirmed in a statement from ITV which read: “We are aware that viewers are concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing. Rageh became unwell while presenting News at Ten on Friday and is now receiving medical care. He thanks everyone for their well wishes.”

And it was subsequently reported the former BBC world affairs correspondent had endured a suspected mini-stroke.

Furthermore, according to reports, a stroke nurse who was watching got in contact to say Rageh needed immediate assistance.

And it has also been claimed that newsroom staff had misgivings about allowing him to continue. However, Rageeh remained on air.

Rageh has also thanked “everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern”.

I am grateful for all the support I’ve been given.

He added: “At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I’ve been given.”

Rageh Omaar: ‘I was determined to finish presenting the programme’ (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom complaints

An insider is reported to have told The Times: “It is true that they were trying to get Rageh to come off air. But someone needs to be able to overrule the presenters when there is a medical emergency.

“The worry is that because he refused to get out of the chair and is taking responsibility for the situation himself, nothing will be done. That’s why people are ­upset.

“There is this old-fashioned mentality that the show must go on – which is just crazy. We need to look at what happened and make sure that swift and decisive action is taken if anything like this happens again in the future.”

And amid such reported concerns, 73 complaints have been registered with the watchdog.

ED! has contacted ITV News and Ofcom for comment.

