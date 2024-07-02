Viewers might be sad to find out that their ITV favourites Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women have been taken off the schedule this Friday (July 5).

Good Morning Britain, which usually airs from 6am until 9am, has been extended with an extra 25 minutes. The extended time is to accommodate for the UK General Election results coverage.

Susanna Reid and Ed Balls will host this Friday’s Good Morning Britain. But, what does that mean for Lorraine’s show straight after?

ITV schedule to scrap Lorraine and This Morning

Straight after Good Morning Britain, Lorraine – typically hosted by Lorraine Kelly – usually airs from 9am until 10am. However, despite Good Morning Britain not running over her entire time slot, Lorraine will not air on Friday.

Instead, Julie Etchingham will host Election 2024 Live: The Results from 9.25am until 3.30 pm.

“The studio will host the best, brightest, most outspoken and listened to political policy makers and commentators in the country,” an ITV spokesperson told The Sun.

“This includes leading political punditry pairing Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire, former PM Boris Johnson’s communications chief Guto Harri, Labour veteran Harriet Harman, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and newly enobled Labour peer Ayesha Hazarika.”

“Will Rishi Sunak stay in Number 10 or will Keir Starmer arrive for the first time? Who will be moving into ministerial offices?” they continued. “Dramatic political questions are likely to be answered during the live coverage on Day 2.”

This Morning and Loose Women on Friday

For the same reasons, both This Morning and Loose Women will also be scrapped on Friday due to the UK General Election results coverage.

The ITV News London will air at 3.30pm before the Live UEFA Euro 2024 match against Spain and Germany takes place at 4pm.

However, on Monday (July 8), Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women are scheduled to air during their usual time slots.

