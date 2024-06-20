ITV in huge shake-up as under-18s ‘banned’ from working on This Morning following Phillip Schofield scandal

ITV has implemented some key changes on This Morning after Phillip Schofield‘s affair with a “much younger” male colleague, it’s been reported.

Phillip left ITV under a cloud back in May 2023 after his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a This Morning runner was revealed.

As a result of the scandal, it’s now understood ITV has put new rules in place. One of the rules ‘bans’ under-18s from working on the show. It’s also claimed that it’s been made more difficult for staff to help out friends and family members as part of a ‘nepotism ban’.

Changes at ITV following This Morning scandal

ITV has reportedly made the decision to bar under-18s from being employed at the channel altogether.

The changes have come into force after Phillip Schofield confessed he’d been lying about having an affair with a younger member of the crew.

The runner, who was at least 30 years his junior, started at ITV in 2017 after he was recommended by Phillip.

With the new orders now in effect, one source claimed to The Sun that bosses are keen to learn from previous lessons and ensure everyone feels safe in the work environment.

‘No more 16 or 17 year olds’

They claimed: “ITV doesn’t want anything like the Schofield scandal happening again so they’re tightening their policies big time. They’re making it tougher for friends and family members of senior employees to get a job here so that there’s no suggestion of nepotism – or anything else.

The rules are now whiter than white about hiring.

“One producer’s son is working as a runner but is only allowed to do it because he’s based in a different department. The rules are now whiter than white about hiring. No more 16 or 17 year olds any more, either. It’s 18 and over.”

ITV does still run an Apprenticeship Programme. However, according to the website, the 16+ age requirement has now been increased to 18.

The news comes after it was revealed last year that ITV staff members now have to declare all workplace relationships.

Latest in long line of problems on ITV daytime show This Morning

The news is the most recent development amid growing concerns over the future of This Morning.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were brought in earlier this year. Their appointment came after Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby left the show.

However, according to reports, ratings have dropped significantly, causing a headache for bosses.

