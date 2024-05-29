Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has sparked backlash following comments he made on Twitter about overseas acts appearing on BGT.

There has always been debate surrounding performers from abroad appearing on the ITV show, whose mission is to showcase the best of British talent.

Britain’s Got Talent finalists Haribow come from Japan (Credit: ITV)

It became a talking point once again this week, as skipping sensations Haribow, who flew over from Japan to compete on the show, were granted a place in Sunday’s (June 2) grand final.

Other international contestants in this year’s competition included Ukrainian aerial roller skating duo Stardust and K-Pop band Blitzers, who have already made a name for themselves in their homeland of South Korea.

Never one to shy away from a controversial topic, professional dancer James Jordan couldn’t resist weighing in with his opinion, but has since come under fire.

James Jordan in BGT Twitter outburst

Taking to Twitter following the live semi-final on Tuesday evening (May 28), James boldly asked his fans: “Great show tonight on Britain’s Got Talent – which country you voting for?”

Great show tonight on Britain’s Got Talent – which country you voting for? — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) May 28, 2024

His comment attracted some backlash, with one user responding by asking James: “Why does it matter where the acts are from, James?”

Another agreed: “What is your problem with seeing talent from other countries?”

A third speculated passionately: “Why have we as a country been so insular and entitled? Who gives a [bleep]? Just enjoy a talent show and don’t be a [bleep] about it.”

However it seemed several fans agreed with James’ point of view, with one tweeting: “Very true”, another, “Exactly!” and a third: “Been saying this for years.”

