James Martin on advice from Cliff Richard about his private life: ‘I didn’t sign up for this’

TV chef James Martin, who hosts James Martin’s Saturday Morning, has revealed the valuable advice singer Sir Cliff Richard once gave to him about his love life.

Despite his high-profile television career, James likes to keep his personal life on the down low. However, that hasn’t stopped his private life from being talked about.

In March, James confirmed that he and his long-term partner, Louise Davies, had split. That same month, it was reported that James had moved on with personal trainer Kim Johnson.

James Martin on love life advice

During an appearance on the Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast recently, Mark suggested that James was a “shy” guy.

“We’ve met various times over the years and what strikes me… is you’re on stage with your tour soon…you’re on TV every weekend but also very private and kind of…a little bit shy,” he said.

In response, James said: “I didn’t sign up for this. I enjoy it [being famous], don’t get me wrong, but I didn’t sign up for that.”

James then revealed the life advice Sir Cliff Richard gave him about keeping his love life out of the public eye.

“And I remember I was actually talking to Cliff Richard and he said: ‘The private life is your separate [life].'”

From Saturday Morning to a UK tour for James Martin

Ahead of his upcoming UK tour in 2025, James stated he still gets “nervous” before he goes on stage.

“I used to walk past the Palladium and I never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be there on a Sunday night headlining the entire gig on my own. And not just once, four times,” he said.

“And you go on there and you walk out and the place is rammed and you’re nervous because I’m shy.”

Announcing the shows last month on Instagram, James Martin revealed: “I’m going to be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips to take to your own kitchen but above all else, let’s get together and have a laugh!”

