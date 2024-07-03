In the latest James Martin news, the telly chef has shared his insecurities about the future of his career in television.

James is a familiar face on the box, sharing his culinary expertise on This Morning and his own Saturday Morning show.

Despite his success and popularity, the chef disclosed his underlying worries during an episode of the Grilling podcast, hosted by fellow chef Simon Rimmer. His comments come in the wake of ‘bullying‘ allegations that were levelled at the star.

James Martin has opened up about his career insecurities (Credit: Cover Images)

James Martin news: ‘You’ve never stopped working’

Reflecting on James’ success, Simon commented on his work ethic and dedication. Reminiscing about James’ early days in television, he said: “You were always known as being the guy that would like… you’d roll up in your campervan, you’d sleep in your campervan at times, and you’d do the show, and you’ve never stopped working.”

He queried: “Still now, you still don’t. Is that because of a love for it, or is it also… are you slightly insecure that you worry about it ending?”

James shared: “Several things… I worry about it ending for sure, not that I’m pressed about it now as much as I was. But I still care more than I did before, if that makes sense?”

The chef went on to illustrate his dedication by discussing his early morning preparations for This Morning, a level of commitment that even his colleagues find surprising.

“Because when I do This Morning, none of the home economists can understand why I’m in there at five o’clock in the morning. They don’t understand,” he explained.

Simon lauded James’ refusal to relax his standards. He added that it was “incredible” that despite achieving success, James opted not to “kick back a little bit”.

James is a regular on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Clearing up rumours

Meanwhile, an interview with James recently resurfaced where he addressed ridiculous rumours he’d heard about himself.

In a 2019 GQ interview, James was asked about the strangest rumour he’d ever had to debunk.

In response, James joked: “The latest one: ‘He’s lost seven stone, he’s gone vegan, and he’s married with three kids.’

“None of which I’ve done! It’s some journalist who can’t find the info so has just bloody made it up.”

The Saturday Morning star has never been married and has said multiple times that he doesn’t plan to marry.

In a 2019 interview, he said: “It doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really. I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

James Martin’s Great British Adventure is on ITV1 today (July 3) at 2pm.

