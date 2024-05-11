James Martin jokes chef Glynn Purnell won’t be invited back to Saturday Morning: ‘This is the first and last time you’ll see him’

James Martin once joked that he won’t be asking a fellow telly chef back to his Saturday Morning TV show.

TV favourite James has hosted his morning show since 2017. And over the years, he has welcomed several famous faces and pals onto the much-loved series.

But apparently, there’s one guest who won’t appear on the show again after several awkward blunders.

Things took an awkward turn on the show (Credit: ITV)

James Martin on Saturday Morning

Chef Glynn Purnell and Loose Women star Linda Robson made an appearance on the show last month.

But things took an awkward turn on Saturday Morning when Glynn messed up the dish that he was cooking.

As he attempted to whip up his culinary delight, a surf and turf dish with mussels and beef, Glynn was unable to find any spoons.

James joked his guest wasn’t coming back (Credit: ITV)

Chef suffers blunder

However, the chef realised one of the spoons had fallen into the meal’s sauce. He admitted: “I’ve lost a spoon in there chef but I’m sure we’ll dig it out eventually.”

This is Glynn Purnell – this is the first and the last time you’ll see him.

He then discovered another one had fallen in as well, as he quipped: “That one’s gone in there again chef, want to grab that one out for me?”

The blunder caused James and Glynn to burst into laughter. Host James then joked Glynn wasn’t getting invited back to the show.

James said: “This is Glynn Purnell – this is the first and the last time you’ll see him.”

James Martin health news

In other James Martin news, last month he appeared on Lorraine to share some health news. James revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with facial cancer, but told Lorraine that it was a case of “onwards and upwards” for him following a spell in hospital.

Speaking to James, Lorraine said to the chef: “Things are good, everything is good for you, isn’t it?”

“Yes,” he told her after she asked if everything was good. He then added: “The stitches are falling out.” James shared more details as he revealed: “As you know, last time you were on [James Martin’s Saturday Morning] I was in the middle of operations and bits and pieces

James Martin Saturday Morning airs on Saturday (May 11) from 9:30am on ITV.

