TV star James Martin, who hosts James Martin’s Saturday Morning, has revealed he wants to get a tattoo.

The professional chef made an appearance on the Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast recently and opened up about why he’s never had one, despite a clear admiration for body art.

Saturday Morning host James Martin on his dream tattoo

Towards the end of their long chat, Mark asked James about his obsession with other people’s tattoos.

“I’ve always wanted a tattoo but I’m not quite brave enough,” he said.

Mark showed off the tattoos down his arm, suggesting he should have one done with him.

Thinking about the idea, James admitted that he nearly got a tattoo done by Jay Hutton from Tattoo Fixers.

After sharing stories of people with tattoos during his show, James was asked what his first tattoo would be.

“People always say a block of butter but no,” he said, before revealing that it would be a polar bear.

“I used to be called a bear when I was a young kid,” James revealed, adding, “I always get close [to getting it done] but no.”

James Martin to embark on UK tour

From February 2025, James Martin will embark on a UK tour. This will be the fifth tour of his career.

“Following four sell-out tours (!), I’m so excited to announce James Martin Live will visit 20 amazing venues across England, Scotland and Wales in 2025,” he announced on Instagram.

“I’m going to be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips to take to your own kitchen but above all else, let’s get together and have a laugh!”

The TV chef will visit 20 venues across England, Scotland and Wales. Kicking off in Leicester, James will visit other cities such as Manchester, Birmingham, and Sheffield before finishing in London.

Catch James Martin’s Saturday Morning Saturdays at 9.30am on ITV1.

