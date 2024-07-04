James Martin’s scathing putdown over unwanted advice: ‘You’re not a doctor so keep your mouth shut’

TV star James Martin, who hosts James Martin’s Saturday Morning, previously hit back at critics who tell people what to eat.

The television chef has fronted his own show for over a decade and didn’t hold back with his own opinion on bloggers.

James fired back at online critics (Credit: YouTube)

Saturday Morning host James Martin: ‘You’re not even a cook’

With bloggers on the rise and the internet full of critics, James told Radio Times: “They’re preaching about health food and telling people what to eat.”

Stating that he doesn’t “agree” with their opinion, James boldly stated: “You’re not a doctor so keep your mouth shut. You’re not even a cook. I don’t know what you are!”

And with a sudden rise of chefs now at the forefront of television, James admitted there are “too many of us now”.

He continued: “When I first started there were about eight of us doing it, now there’s bloody 108. There’s loads of them – winner of this, second of this, third of this and seventh in this competition– they’re all doing it now.”

Despite an in-demand schedule, James worries about his career ending (Credit: YouTube)

‘I worry about it ending for sure’

During an appearance on fellow chef Simon Rimmer’s podcast, Grilling Podcast with Simon Rimmer, Simon stated he had always admired James for his professionalism.

When asked whether James is “slightly insecure” about when his career might come to an end, he responded: “I worry about it ending for sure, not that I’m pressed about it now as much as I was. But I still care more than I did before, if that makes sense?

“Because when I do This Morning, none of the home economists can understand why I’m in there at five o’clock in the morning. They don’t understand.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on Saturdays from 9.30am.

