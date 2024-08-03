James Martin told off by ‘disappointed’ chef on air as he questions ‘what have I done?’

James Martin, who hosts James Martin’s Saturday Morning, found himself in trouble during this morning’s episode after his guest told him off.

Dipna Anand appeared on today’s episode (August 3) with her dad to cook their family’s palak chicken. The Punjabi dish had been handed down from her grandfather, who previously served the meal in his Kenyan restaurant in the 1950s.

James received a telling-off during today’s episode (Credit: YouTube)

James Martin Saturday Morning

While cooking Dipna’s legendary family meal, things started to go downhill quite quickly. James got the pronunciation of the dish wrong as he couldn’t say the word “palak.” He was also accused of stirring “too slow.”

Made up of a raw chicken being cut up into 28 pieces, including its ribs and thighs, James then added too much butter to the recipe, which resulted in Dipna snapping at him.

“What have I done?” he asked, to which she muttered: “Nothing.”

Instead of letting it go, James continued, stating, “You look disappointed.”

“You were quite slow,” she said, before telling him off: “Woah that’s a lot of butter, that’s enough now.”

Fans reacted to Dipna’s awkward telling off (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

With the situation taking place on air, viewers couldn’t help but react to the awkward moment on social media.

“This chef on James Martin seems very angry with him haha,” one user wrote.

“I was actually shocked. I thought she was joking at first then she carried on being rude straight faced,” another person shared.

“Ha ha #jamesmartin told off in his own kitchen,” a third remarked.

“James Martin getting his balls busted by Dipna Anand was a joy to behold. To be fair, James took it in good humour. Great show,” a fourth wrote.

