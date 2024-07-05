Jane McDonald previously discussed what she plans to leave her family after her death.

The TV star has endured her fair share of love and loss over the years, making the topic one she isn’t afraid to acknowledge.

Since the death of her beloved partner Ed and the loss of her mother, her approach to death has moulded how she feels about her own legacy. Consequently, leading the Celebrity Gogglebox favourite to mull over the inheritance she’ll leave behind.

Jane McDonald doesn’t plan to leave inheritance for family

Jane previously explained her thoughts on loss, telling ED! back in 2022: “I went through a very dark and painful time losing both Ed and my mother just beforehand but the sun is beginning to shine for me again. I’ve had to learn how to have a different life.”

She went on to say: “And you can go two ways about it. You can either think, I’m going to enjoy my life and have a good time, or I’m not, and I’ve chosen to go the other way. But life is too short.”

Evidently, Jane also seems to have intentions to spend her fortune and live life to the fullest. She went on to say: “Life is very precious and you have to live it.

“We’re meant to be happy. We’re meant to enjoy this wonderful place that we live in. My advice is don’t wait. If you have a bucket list, do it now.”

Jane then explained that despite her love for her family, she doesn’t plan on leaving any inheritance behind for them.

Jane McDonald on ‘having a blast’

She detailed: “I have no intentions of leaving any money. I’m going to spend a lot and have a great time because, why not? I’ll look after everybody, but I’m going to have a blast.”

Jane has also discussed the difficulty of love and loss. However, it hasn’t made her afraid of finding it.

“You need to find it,” she said. “You have to get up off your sofa and go out even if it’s for a walk. I found walking was a great way to heal for me.

“You start to look up, because when you are feeling really low, you tend to look down. Then all of a sudden you look up and there’s a lovely blue sky out there.”

She added: “I’ve been very, very lucky. I’ve got a lot of love in my life – from my family and my friends and I’m very blessed to have that.”

Catch Jane on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (July 5) at 9pm on Channel 4.

