Jane McDonald has shared the reason why she won’t be making a comeback to Loose Women.

The TV favourite was a part of the ITV show from 2004 to 2014. Since her exit though, Jane has made several appearances as a guest on the beloved female-led series.

But now, Jane – who is on screens on Sunday (June 16) hosting Tenerife with Jane McDonald – has ruled out a return to the show while addressing her relationship with her former co-stars.

Jane has shared why she won’t be returning to Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald on Loose Women return

During her time on Loose Women, Jane starred alongside the likes of Carol McGiffin, Andrea McLean and Denise Welch. Nowadays, famous faces such as Olivia Attwood, Coleen Nolan and Linda Robson all have a seat on the iconic panel.

In a new interview, Jane shared the reason why she would not return to Loose Women. According to the singing sensation, it’s because she hasn’t “got time”. What’s more, she also added how “things changed”.

Jane McDonald ‘not got time’ for Loose Women

Speaking to Best Magazine, Jane was quizzed on whether she would make a comeback to Loose Women. The Yorkshire lass quipped: “I’ve not got time, love – have you seen my schedule?

I had a fabulous decade on Loose Women, but things changed

“I had a great decade – I had a fabulous decade on Loose Women, but things changed.”

The TV favourite is still close to her former co-stars (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald gushes over former co-stars

Jane went on: “We’re all grown up now, and we’re all in different parts of our lives. I think that time on Loose Women was a special era, and I’m just grateful I was in it.”

We had some good times back then

Addressing her relationship with her former Loose Women co -stars, Jane revealed she is closest to “all of them”. She added: “We had some good times back then.”

Former Loose Women star makes comeback

It comes after former star Andrea McLean made a surprise return to the panel – and she’s returning later this year too. Last month, Christine Lampard anchored an episode of the show and teased that there would be a surprise Loose Woman from the show’s past making a return.

One of the clues was the letters Mc, which led many to get their hopes up that fan-favourite Jane McDonald would be making a welcome return to the show.

However, it was actually Andrea McLean who walked through the Surprise Surprise-style doors. She left the show four years ago.

It was then revealed that Andrea will be back in September to celebrate Loose Women turning 25. But it’s fair to say fans were hoping it would be Jane instead.

Tenerife with Jane McDonald airs on Channel 5 at 6:15pm on Sunday (June 16).

