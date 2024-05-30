Why Jane McDonald has ruled out making a return to Loose Women: ‘No friends on the panel’

Jane McDonald was a firm-favourite on Loose Women – but fans hoping for a return will be very disappointed.

The TV favourite was a part of the ITV show from 2004 to 2014. Since her exit though, Jane has made several appearances as a guest on the beloved female-led series.

But now, Jane has ruled out a return to Loose Women after dropping a rather cryptic comment about having “no friends” on the panel.

Jane was a firm-favourite on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Why Jane McDonald won’t make Loose Women comeback

In a new interview, Jane shared that the reason why she would not return to Loose Women. According to the singing sensation, it’s because the the friends she knows and loves are no longer on the panel.

We could get away with things that we could never do now.

During her time on Loose Women, Jane starred alongside the likes of Carol McGiffin, Andrea McLean and Denise Welch. Nowadays, famous faces like Olivia Attwood, Coleen Nolan and Linda Robson all have a seat on the iconic panel.

Jane McDonald ‘could get away with things’ on Loose Women

Opening up about Loose Women, Jane told Woman magazine: “Never say never. But it was a period in time when everything was different. We could get away with things that we could never do now.”

Gushing over her pals on the panel, Jane went on: “And it was an era of girls who were not just colleagues – we were a force to be reckoned with. We were like Sex and the City when we hit the town. We’d have taken a bullet for each other.”

The TV star has hinted she won’t be returning (Credit: ITV)

Jane ‘couldn’t go back without friends on panel’

Jane added: “I don’t think I could go back without my friends on the same panel.”

Jane’s rep has also previously shut down any reports of her going back. They said: “There are no discussions taking place with regards to Jane returning to Loose Women whatsoever.

“She always thoroughly enjoys going back as a guest and catching up with the ladies but there’s no plans to go back as a panellist.”

Former Loose Women star makes comeback

It comes after former star Andrea McLean made a surprise return to the panel – and she’s returning later this year too.

Earlier this month, Christine Lampard anchored an episode of the show and teased that there would be a surprise Loose Woman from the show’s past making a return.

One of the clues was the letters Mc, which led many to get their hopes up that fan-favourite Jane McDonald would be making a welcome return to the show.

However, it was actually Andrea McLean who walked through the Surprise Surprise-style doors. She left the show four years ago.

It was then revealed that Andrea will be back in September to celebrate Loose Women turning 25. But it’s fair to say fans were hoping it would be Jane instead.

