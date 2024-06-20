Gethin Jones steps in as mortified Janette Manrara apologises on Morning Live for blunder with baby daughter

Janette Manrara apologised to a Morning Live guest today following a gaffe with her baby monitor.

On Thursday’s show (June 20), Janette looked mortified when her co-host Gethin Jones halted a discussion after noticing the monitor was going off.

Janette is a first-time mum to her adorable daughter Lyra, who she has with husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

Janette was caught trying to turn off her baby monitor (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara on Morning Live

During a segment in which financial expert Laura Pomfret was discussing overdrafts, Gethin stepped in as muffled sounds were heard.

He said: “Hang on a minute, let’s stop the baby monitor on Janette’s phone before we carry on. Stop try to hide it.”

Janette looked embarrassed as she threw her hands around her face.

She said: “It’s because I opened the WhatsApp group!”

Turning to Laura, Janette added: “I’m so sorry.”

Laura replied: “Is she okay?” to which Janette confirmed: “She’s all good, she’s fine.”

Gethin then said: “Let’s start again!”

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette and Aljaz became parents last July when they welcomed daughter Lyra. Aljaz recently opened up about parenting and their life now with a child.

The dancer has taken a step back from some work commitments to be a stay-at-home dad while Janette continues with her TV jobs.

Janette looked embarrassed over the blunder (Credit: BBC)

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara

Recently, Aljaz addressed the backlash he has received over the family’s decision. Aljaz told Heat magazine of the backlash: “I’ve always been good with not reading the comments. I feel like if you work in the world of entertainment, because of my talent, now all of a sudden my private life is there for everyone to judge or have an opinion on.

“All I ever want to do is to be a good dad and husband, and that to me is a priority and I’m going to do that in the best possible way that I know how to do.”

Little Lyra will turn one next month.

