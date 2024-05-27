Jasmine Harman on on-set row with A Place in the Sun cameraman husband Jon: ‘The shoot had to go on’

Host of A Place in the Sun Jasmine Harman has been married to her cameraman husband Jon Boast for over 10 years. However, their only row happened on the set of the show.

Jasmine and Jon tied the knot in June 2009. Following their wedding, they started a family, welcoming a daughter Joy, and son Albion.

The married couple met on the set of A Place In The Sun in Portugal when Jon was behind the camera and Jasmine was hosting.

‘I wouldn’t actually say it was love at first sight’

Before things got romantic, Jasmine admitted that she and Jon were just friends in the beginning.

“I wouldn’t actually say it was love at first sight, it was more of a slow burn. We met, became great friends and then we fell in love,” she told The Sun.

However, there was one particular moment when she knew she wanted to be more than just friends.

“We went out dancing one night that weekend and I like a man who’s not afraid to make a fool of himself on a dance floor,” she recalled to The Mirror. “He was just so much fun and I guess I fell in love.”

Jasmine and Jon fell out on set

Jasmine has stated that she and Jon aren’t the type of couple to argue. That said, they did fall out on set one time.

“The only time I think we fell out on set was when the director was taken ill during a shoot and so with the director gone, Jon and I had to decide whether he should be in charge or whether I should be in charge,” she revealed to the Express.

Explaining that the shoot “had to go on”, Jasmine stated: “That’s the only time we sort of disagreed or fell out on set.”

“We never argued, we were spending 24 hours a day together but we both really enjoyed it,” she added.

