This Morning addressed the disappearance of missing teenager Jay Slater on the show today (Wednesday June 26). But the show’s stars were quickly slammed over the way the story was approached.

Bricklaying apprentice Jay, 19, from Lancashire, vanished while in Tenerife 10 days ago.

He had attended a music festival on the largest of the Canary Islands, and is believed to have left with two men and gone back to their Airbnb accommodation.

Reports suggest Jay rang a friend on the morning of June 17, saying he needed water and his phone battery had almost ran out.

Since then, Jay’s disappearance and subsequent search has captivated thousands, with Facebook groups originally set up to help find him swamped with conspiracy theorists and their lurid fantasies.

Jay Slater is thought to have left a music festival with two men (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning today: Missing Jay Slater discussion airs

Co-hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley welcomed Isla Traquair to their ITV daytime show today for a segment concerning how such wild speculation from armchair sleuths may only hinder finding Jay.

It was noted how unfounded speculation was potentially damaging for the ongoing police investigation, as well as distressing for Jay’s loved ones.

Crime journalist Isla explained: “People have posted photos of a body, saying ‘this could be his body’. And they’ve traced it to a photograph taken in Iceland, so it’s just absolute nonsense.

It’s just absolute nonsense.

“[People have claimed there are] links to Moroccan drug gangs, organised crime, human trafficking… the noise online and criticism of him as a person.”

This Morning presenters Ben and Cat listen to guest Isla (Credit: YouTube)

Viewer reactions

This Morning viewers, however, felt there may have been some ‘hypocrisy’ on display.

“#ThisMorning speculating on what happened to #JaySlater, whilst saying that people not involved in the case shouldn’t be speculating,” one social media user wrote.

Another said: “Isla is acting all effing high and mighty regarding Jay Slater. She’s allowed to discuss it (without all the information). But God forbid Tower Block Traceys dare have an opinion.”

A third commented: “These aren’t facts Isla, they are all theory.”

However, someone else posted in support of Isla: “@IslaTraquair the most sensible, genuine journalist on TV. What a role model for young women. Just seen her discuss #JaySlater She is the only person talking any sense.”

Jay Slater has been missing for 10 days (Credit: YouTube)

Jay Slater latest

Meanwhile, a local mayor in Tenerife has claimed Jay has been spotted watching football.

Emilio Jose Navarro is reported to have said: “The local city hall police have had some interviews with people that could have seen him. Some people think he may have been in the coastal area of the municipality. They saw him celebrating in a bar over the days they have been Euro cup matches.”

He is said to have added: “We know the judicial police is investigating the city hall security cameras, which are more for tourism purposes than security. They are working also with the company that handles those cameras, it’s the Guardia Civil that is handling that.”

