Jeff and Freddie Brazier’s secret ‘rift’ after teen leaves his dad ‘furious’ as he seeks ‘comfort’ in nan Jackiey

A secret ‘rift’ between Celebrity Race Across the World stars Jeff and Freddie Brazier has been ‘exposed’ in a set of new claims.

According to the report, there have been “more than hints” that “there are cracks” in the relationship between the father and son TV duo.

Ahead of scenes airing this evening (August 28), which sees Jeff and Freddie reach Salvador on Mother’s Day, Freddie is reported to have reflected on how the loss of his mum Jade Goody when he was just four has affected his family.

Losing Jade Goody

MailOnline reports Freddie, whose brother is EastEnders star Bobby, has said: “I don’t really like showing my emotions. I don’t even speak to my dad much about my mum either. I just avoid it – I don’t want to feel like I’m a burden to them.”

In the first episode of this Celebrity Race Across the World series, Jeff was seen walking away after Freddie claimed their family don’t speak openly to each other. They also seemed to clash as the pair struggled to make their way in Brazil.

Freddie said at the time: “He might not like what I say, I’m just trying to talk to him really. But it’s hard.”

However, MailOnline claims a “family feud” means that when they fall out, Freddie turns to his grandmother Jackiey Budden.

‘Freddie and Jeff often argue’

“Freddie will often turn up on the doorstep. Sometimes very unhappy, and wanting to see his nan. He [Jeff] is furious at the idea that Freddie goes to her house after they have a row. He is cross at the idea of him going to seek solace there,” an unnamed source claimed.

Things go really, really pear-shaped between them.

They are said to have added: “He and Jeff often argue, the rows can be bad, things go really, really pear-shaped between them and that’s it, he leaves. Freddie has got so much love to give but he doesn’t feel like he gets it back off of his father.”

The insider also claimed Freddie can share his feelings with Jade’s mum, who lost her daughter when the Big Brother contestant was just 27. Of course, Jeff and Jackiey have reportedly been embroiled in a feud for the past nine years.

‘Lost’

Additionally, Freddie feeling “lost” in comparison to his Strictly and soap star brother is also allegedly a factor in matters.

MailOnline claims the Braziers’ blended family has made things “fractious”. But it is also alleged friends have pinpointed Freddie’s relationship with Jackiey, and the relationship between Jackiey and Jeff, as key.

Furthermore, the news outlet also suggests Freddie watches Jade’s exercise DVDs in the bedroom that she grew up in. He is said to stand on the bed and follow the workout when he visits his nan.

Freddie is also said to spend time with Jade’s widower Jack Tweed, which is indicated to be another wedge in his relationship with his dad.

ED! has contacted a representative for Jeff Brazier for comment on MailOnline’s claims.

Celebrity Race Across the World is on BBC One tonight, Wednesday August 28, at 9pm.

