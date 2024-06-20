TV star Jeff Brazier has revealed he won’t ever sign up to do Strictly Come Dancing because of son Bobby Brazier.

Bobby took part in Strictly last year. He was partnered up with Dianne Buswell and made it all the way to the finals. However, he lost out on the glitterball trophy to Vito Coppola and former Corrie star Ellie Leach.

Jeff has ruled out Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jeff Brazier doesn’t want to steal limelight from son Bobby

In a new interview with The Sun, Jeff shut down any assumption that one day he will sign up to do Strictly. He insisted that “Bobby’s been there” and that “it’s his thing”.

“I feel like to step into that world would almost be to sort of steal his thunder slightly. That was Bob’s thing and I want to leave it to him,” he added.

“I’ve got plenty of things that I really enjoy doing, I’ve got lots of exciting projects moving forward and I’ll stay in my lane, I think.”

Jeff and Bobby currently star in Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox together.

Bobby and Dianne made it to last year’s Strictly final (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly ‘got too much’ for Bobby

While Bobby found a lot of success with Strictly, he admitted to not enjoying the experience that much.

“I don’t want to be famous. Maybe I did when I was younger, now I just want to act. I went on Strictly because dancing makes me happy,” the EastEnders star told Sunday Times Magazine.

“The more I learn about fame, the less I’m interested in it. A couple of weeks during Strictly, it got too much. I only felt peace when I came home. I wanted to get voted off.”

After losing his mum, reality star Jade Goody, at a young age, Bobby insisted it made him feel “shy”.

