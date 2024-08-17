Jeff Brazier’s candid confession about favouring one son over the other: ‘It’s why I didn’t put Bobby forward’

Jeff Brazier – who is on the new series of Celebrity Race Across the World – recently made a confession about favouring son Freddie over Bobby.

The 45-year-old TV presenter made the confession during an interview earlier this month.

Freddie is joining dad Jeff on the show (Credit: BBC)

Race Across the World star Jeff Brazier on picking Freddie over Bobby

Jeff and his son, Freddie, are currently on screen taking part in the Celebrity Race Across the World challenge.

They’re facing off against the likes of Kelly Brook, Scott Mills and actor Kola Bokinn.

During an interview with OK! magazine earlier this month, Jeff revealed why he’d chosen to take Freddie with him over Strictly finalist Bobby.

“No disrespect to Bob, but I had more confidence going with Fred. Bobby is more stubborn and less willing in terms of how much discomfort he’ll put himself through,” he said.

He then recounted a time where they once went on a mountain hike in Scotland. And Bobby wanted to give up halfway.

Race Across the World star Jeff Brazier on taking Freddie with him

Not only this, but Bobby then “sulked” the rest of the way down the mountain.

“Fred supported Bob for the majority of the journey and didn’t complain – that’s how I knew Fred would be good on the show. He lacks faith and confidence in his own ability to overcome hurdles – I saw Race as an opportunity for him to disprove that,” he said.

“It’s also why I didn’t put Bob forward for it. He sacks off the mountain after five minutes and sulks for about four hours.”

Bobby sparks romance rumours

In other news, Bobby, 21, has sparked romance rumours after he was spotted getting cosy with an X Factor winner.

Earlier this month, EastEnders star Bobby was spotted in London with Virginia Hampson.

Virginia was a member of the girl band RLY (Really Like You), who won the show in 2019. They disbanded earlier this year.

In pictures obtained by OK! magazine, Bobby and Virgina can be seen holding hands and kissing while out together.

It’s not the first time Bobby’s love life has made headlines this year. At the beginning of the year, he was rumoured to be dating Ellie Leach. He was also spotted sharing a kiss with MAFS star Ella Morgan at the BAFTAs.

Celebrity Race Across the World airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One. It repeats Saturday, August 17 at 5.55pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

