Jeff Brazier clashes with son Freddie as he walks off on Celebrity Race Across the World

Last night (Wednesday, August 14) saw Jeff Brazier and son Freddie begin their journey on Celebrity Race Across the World.

However, it didn’t take long for the cracks in their partnership to begin to show…

Jeff and Freddie clashed (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World: Jeff Brazier and Freddie clash

During last night’s episode of the show, Jeff and his son Freddie began their journey through South America.

Their end goal is in Chile – and they’re aiming to get there before the other celebs and their partners do.

However, it didn’t take long for things to start going wrong for Freddie and Jeff.

While in a cafe, Freddie made a remark about how their family isn’t “open” – which led to Jeff storming off.

Freddie decided not to tell his dad he wanted food at the cafe, even though Jeff assured him the budget was there to share.

“You don’t have to do things on the quiet, surely it only makes life easier for us as a family if we’re all just honest,” he said.

“I don’t think we are even open as a family though, I stay quiet because I feel like that’s what everyone else does,” Freddie then replied.

Jeff and Freddie made up (Credit: BBC)

Freddie apologises

This didn’t go down well with Jeff.

“Are you joking? Freddie don’t be unfair, what have I done for the last seven or eight years?” he fumed.

“Talking?” Freddie replied. “Right well don’t say that I don’t, take responsibility that’s part of this!” Jeff then fired back before storming off, leaving his son alone at the table.

Later in the episode, while on a bus, Freddie apologised to his dad.

“Sorry if I upset you earlier, I don’t think I really thought about it,” Freddie said. He then said it wasn’t his aim to upset his dad.

Jeff then thanked his son for his apology and gave him a hug.

Kelly was slammed (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World: Kelly Brook slammed

Meanwhile, some viewers took issue with Kelly Brook’s attitude towards the show.

Kelly seemed to be more interested in sightseeing and enjoying herself, rather than hurrying to the next checkpoint.

This rubbed some viewers up the wrong way.

“Five minutes in and Kelly Brook is already annoying me,” one fan tweeted.

“According to Kelly Brook. It’s ‘Celebrity Take Your Time Across The World’,” another fumed.

“Kelly this is #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld not an free holiday,” a third wrote.

Celebrity Race Across the World continues on Wednesday, August 21 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

