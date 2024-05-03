Jeremy Clarkson is UK’s favourite TV presenter, beating Ant and Dec, Rylan Clark and Stacey Solomon, reveals study

Jeremy Clarkson returns to our screens in Clarkson’s Farm this week, just days after he was revealed to be the UK’s favourite TV presenter…

Yes, really!

The divisive TV personality beat the likes of Ant and Dec, Stacey Solomon, and Rylan Clark in the new study. With poor Piers Morgan languishing behind in the popularity stakes. We’re really trying to find some sympathy from somewhere but, nope, it’s just not happening!

While Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host Jeremy admittedly isn’t to everyone’s tastes, he clearly has plenty of fans. Just ask the millions of viewers who made Clarkson’s Farm such a success for Prime Video.

So who made the list of the nation’s top 10 presenters? Here’s everything you need to know…

Jeremy has hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire since 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Presenter Jeremy Clarkson voted UK’s favourite!

A new study by Spin Genie UK has revealed that Jeremy Clarkson is the nation’s favourite presenter. He took the top spot with an impressive 9.13/10 popularity score.

Of course, Jezza’s fans will know he hosted BBC Two’s most-watched show Top Gear between 1988 and 1999. After he decided to leave, there was a sharp decline in viewers. BBC subsequently cancelled the show in 2001. However, it eventually returned with Clarkson for a popular revival between 2002 and 2021.

Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly came second in the study, with a popularity score of 8.75/10.

Meanwhile, former Top Gear colleague Richard Hammond came third in the study, with a popularity score of 8.35/10. He also presented the BBC game show Total Wipeout!

James May was fourth, Stacey Solomon fifth, and Piers Morgan was a rather sorry sixth. Rylan Clark, Holly Willoughby, Keith Lemon, and Stephen Fry all followed in 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th place respectively.

Spin Genie UK analyses factors such as social media followings, engagement rates, and Google searches to conduct the study.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper work on Clarkson’s Farm (Credit: Prime Video)

Clarkson’s Farm series 3

​​Prime Video‘s UK Original series Clarkson’s Farm series one proved quite the hit when it first aired in 2021. The broadcaster promptly commissioned a second series, which aired in 2023.

Part 1 (episodes 1-4) of series 3 launched on Friday, May 03, 2024. Part 2 (episodes 5-8) will follow a week later on Friday, May 10, 2024.

After the season 2 finale in, viewers “return to Diddly Squat to find everything in turmoil”. We’re told the council has shut the restaurant and the weather is ruining the crops. Desperate for new income streams, Jeremy enters a world of pig breeding, goat attacks and mushroom mountains. Meanwhile Kaleb, promoted to farm manager, deals with an unwelcome rival.

Prime Video describe it as “the funniest, most heartbreaking season yet”. Clarkson’s Farm series 3 is currently available to watch with a Prime Video subscription.

Fans of the show will know that broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson bought a 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside and decided to run it himself – despite knowing NOTHING whatsoever about farming.

This documentary/reality TV show follows the day-to-day life of Jeremy’s farming life on Diddly Squat Farm, alongside girlfriend Lisa Hogan, and young farmer Kaleb Cooper.

Diddly Squat Farm is located between Chipping Norton and Chadlington in the Cotswolds. It spans 1,000 acres and is used to grow crops like barley and rapeseed, as well as rear livestock such as pigs and sheep.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson in shocking victory over Prince Harry after Meghan furore

Jeremy Clarkson returns in series 3 of Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, streaming from Friday, May 03, 2024.

Do you agree that Jeremy Clarkson is TV’s best presenter? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.