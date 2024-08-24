Jermaine Jenas’ tears as he admits ‘cheating’ but insists he’s done ‘nothing illegal’: ‘I am not a sex pest’

A tearful and “ashamed” Jermaine Jenas has admitted he did cheat on his wife by sending explicit texts to two women he worked with.

The former footballer was sensationally axed by the BBC earlier this week. As a result, he lost his roles on both Match of the Day and The One Show.

He’s now said that he is also fighting to save his marriage to wife Ellie.

Former footballer Jermaine has been sacked from his presenting roles by the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Jermaine Jenas admits sending explicit texts to two women

Speaking to The Sun, Jermaine insisted that he’s done “nothing illegal”. Instead, he confessed to sending “inappropriate messages” to “two consenting adults”.

He said: “With one, she made it clear she was interested. I don’t want to start going down the who pursued who road, but when people are saying things that are wrong and false information is being spread, I do have to kind of defend my space.

“In that particular instance, there was an adult conversation that took place in a bar in London where that person made it very clear that they had an attraction to me. Yes there was alcohol involved but I take full responsibility. I wasn’t going through some kind of BBC vault trying to get women’s numbers. I’m not a sex pest. These were consenting adults I was texting.”

He said he knows one of the women involved through work. She gave him her number at a work event. He said they “frantically” sexted for 24 hours. It the ended amicably.

Jermaine with his former The One Show co-hosts Ronan Keating and Alex Jones (Credit: BBC)

‘Ashamed’

Jermaine also said that he is “ashamed” of his actions. He added that he is also “deeply sorry”. Jermaine said he’s let himself down and she he owes “everyone” an apology – his family, friends, colleagues and the women he was texting.

The former footballer said he was sacked via an excruciating Zoom call while on holiday with his wife and three kids. During the call – which he thought would end in a suspension, not sacking – the messages sent by the presenter were read out in full.

The presenter now says that he is seeking help from a therapist (Credit: BBC)

‘I have a problem’

He now says that he has “a problem” with “self-sabotage”. As a result, he said he is seeking “help”.

“I think it would be fair to say I have a problem. I know I self-sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help. I’m not proud of what I wrote and what I said. And I do consider it cheating, yes, although nothing physical ever happened.”

Jermaine said that he doesn’t think he’s “ever been lower” when it comes to his mental health.

He also said that his anxiety has spiralled. As well as that, he’s also suffering from insomnia.

