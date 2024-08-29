Disgraced former BBC star Jermaine Jenas could be set for a return to television with TNT Sports, just days after being sacked for “inappropriate behaviour”.

The former footballer was axed by the BBC last week for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to female members of staff.

Jermaine was axed by the BBC last week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Jermaine Jenas sacked by the BBC

Last week, the shock news came that Jermaine, 41, had been sacked by the BBC.

The former footie player, who regularly appeared on The One Show and Match of the Day, was accused of “inappropriate behaviour”.

In an interview with The Sun a few days later, Jermaine insisted that he had done nothing illegal to be sacked. He confessed to sending “inappropriate texts” to “two consenting adults”.

“I’m not a sex pest. These were consenting adults I was texting,” he said.

Following his sacking – and his “cheating” admission – Jermaine also revealed that his marriage has taken a hit, and his wife is “raging”.

Jermaine married his wife Ellie in 2011. Together, they have three children.

Jermaine has been on TNT since 2014 (Credit: TNT Sports)

Jermaine Jenas set for TV return with TNT Sports after BBC sacking

However, it doesn’t seem as though Jermaine will be disappearing from screens following his sacking from the BBC.

The former England international is reportedly set to continue with his work for sports broadcaster TNT Sports, according to The Telegraph.

Jermaine acts as a pundit and presenter on coverage of the Premier League and Champions League for the broadcaster. He also presents e-content for TNT.

He is employed as a freelancer for the broadcaster.

Contrary to reports, he wasn’t scheduled to be taking part in coverage of last weekend’s games. He is expected to return to TNT Sports after the international break later this month.

ED! has contacted Jermaine’s reps and TNT Sports for comment.

Jermaine on sacking’s impact on marriage

During his interview with The Sun last week, Jermaine revealed he was sacked via Zoom while on a family holiday with his wife and kids. He also revealed that he had lied to Ellie and hadn’t told her about his disciplinary meeting with the BBC until he was sacked.

Speaking to the publication, he said: “I was obviously hoping that I maybe would have got a suspension of some sort. I had to tell her by Monday evening because I knew then that I’d been fired. I just said: ‘I’ve been sacked from the BBC.’ She said: ‘What for?’ I said: ‘For sending text messages that weren’t appropriate to two girls.’ Ellie is absolutely raging. She’s human.”

He then added that Ellie has kicked him out of the bedroom and that he hopes she forgives him.

“There’s something in me that’s praying that there is some level of mercy within it all, or understanding of the fact we’re human beings and we make mistakes. Some bigger than others — and mine is a big mistake.”

