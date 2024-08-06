JB Gill has been revealed as the favourite so far to win Strictly Come Dancing 2024 after he was announced as a contestant.

The BBC One competition will return to our screens this autumn. The Strictly 2024 line-up has started emerging this week, with the likes of JB, Chris McCausland and Toyah Willcox signing up.

Already, bookies are predicting who could take home the Glitterball trophy out of the first five stars confirmed.

JB will dance in this year’s competition (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 odds

William Hill has placed odds on JB winning Strictly this year at 5/1.

Blind comedian Chris is next with odds at 12/1. Meanwhile, singer and actress Toyah Willcox has odds of 16/1 to win.

Morning Live resident doctor Punam Krishan has odds placed at 16/1 too, while Go Compare advert star Wynne Evans has odds of 20/1.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “With [five] contestants announced so far the battle for the new season of Strictly Come Dancing is beginning to take shape, and JLS singer JB Gill is our early 5/1 favourite before the stars take to the ballroom.

Strictly news

“Toyah Wilcox was announced as a contestant yesterday and we don’t think she’ll be a leading contender for the Glitterball Trophy at 16/1, while Dr Punam Krishan (16/1) and singer Wynne Evans (20/1) are also big outsiders. Recent gold medallist Tom Dean (8/1) and comedian Chris McCausland (12/1) are slightly more fancied for the prize at this stage.”

In a statement, JLS star JB gushed: “I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me.

“I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs – I’m here to embrace it all!”

Fans expressed excitement to see JB do Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Fans appear excited to see JB on the dance floor. One person gushed on Instagram: “Come on J can’t wait to watch my fave, let’s make him the Glitterball champion.”

Another wrote: “Such a gent! Good luck JB, enjoy and have fun.”

