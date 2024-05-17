Joe Swash joined fellow panellists Jordan Banjo and Anton Du Beke for an all-male takeover of Loose Women today (Friday May 17) .

But while Joe‘s wife Stacey Solomon didn’t appear in the line-up for the episode, the Loose Women regular was certainly mentioned during a discussion on the ITV lunchtime show.

However, viewers watching at home might not have expected host Vernon Kay to come in for the following words, as he was told by Joe: “Don’t talk to my wife like that!”

Joe Swash was among the guests on the Loose Men takeover today (Credit: ITV)

Joe Swash on Loose Women today

Stacey’s hubby’s remarks came after a bit of back and forth banter between him and Vernon in the show’s opening minutes.

The two former I’m A Celebrity contestants reminisced about their respective stints Down Under for the reality series.

But in the earlier stages of today’s programme, Vernon – more than once – took opportunities to ‘warn’ Stacey.

He suggested the Sort Your Life Out star should not watch the show – and switch channels instead.

Moments earlier, former King of the Jungle and I’m a Celebrity… South Africa 2023 participant Joe had recalled vile Bush Trials he’d previously endured.

He admitted he found drinking challenges particularly punishing. But he would have “paid money” for ex EastEnders star Dean Gaffney to be roped in, too.

Letting his words trail away, Joe joked: “I’ve had some bad stuff in my mouth…” And as the audience tittered at Joe’s cheeky reference, Vernon sighed: “Very funny.”

Joe Swash is a former I’m A Celebrity King of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

Loose Men today

As those watching in the studio continued to react, Joe faux-scolded them: “Stop it!”

He also feigned innocence, asking: “What’s going on here?”

“Stacey,” Vernon then said, speaking into the camera: “Turn over.”

To which Joe reacted: “Don’t talk to my wife like that!”

Don’t talk to my wife like that!

Fans seemed to enjoy the format shake-up, with some social media users calling on the Loose Men version to appear on screens more regularly.

Loose Women airs on ITV on weekdays at 12.30pm.

