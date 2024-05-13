Joe Tracini: Famous dad, Borderline Personality Disorder, child abuse, and the soap actor who ‘saved him’

Joe Tracini made his name playing Dennis Savage in Hollyoaks, but now calls himself an “anti-social influencer” who raises awareness of borderline personality disorder, and its symptoms – something he discusses in his new documentary.

The actor, comedian and author discusses life with the condition in Channel 4’s Me and the Voice in My Head, which airs on Monday, May 13, 2024.

His famous dad also appears in the new doc, as does Joe’s girlfriend Holly. Here’s everything you need to know about Joe Tracini’s condition, his C4 documentary, his famous dad, and the shocking revelation about the sexual abuse he suffered as a child.

Joe Tracini talks about his alter-ego ‘Mick’ in the documentary Me And The Voice Inside My Head (Credit: Channel 4)

Joe Tracini documentary Me And The Voices Inside My Head on Channel 4

Actor Joe Tracini discusses living with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) in the new Channel 4 documentary Me And The Voices Inside My Head.

Ten years ago, doctors diagnosed the former Hollyoaks actor with Borderline Personality Disorder. BPD is a condition that around 2% of the country will live with at some point in their lives. It severely effects how a person thinks and feels about themselves and other people. BPD can lead to intense, unstable emotions, chronic insecurity and intrusive thoughts.

Since his diagnosis, Joe has become known for his very honest sketches about the subject on social media. In the new documentary, Joe Tracini bravely allows cameras into his life, where he introduces us to Mick – the constant voice inside his head.

The programme will show how Mick feeds Joe negative thoughts and often encourages him to hurt himself. In other parts of the documentary, Joe speaks to his family, loved ones and experts in BPD, in order to gain more understanding into his condition.

Channel 4’s documentary also offers insight into Joe’s battles with addiction and past traumas, and his dreams of pulling off a stand-up comedy show that will reignite his career on stage.

Joe admits he was sexually abused as a child

In the new documentary for Channel 4, Joe Tracini admits for the first time that he was sexually abused as a child. During the film, Joe will be seen confronting the events that he fears may have sparked years of mental illness.

Joe buried the trauma for years but – after six suicide attempts – has now admitted: “This documentary gives me an opportunity to try to move on from it a little bit.”

Becoming emotional, Joe recounts the abuse he suffered as a young child. In the film, he is seen shaking with horror at his ordeal perpetrated by an unnamed man.

He says: “I’m sick of being the only person who knows that that happened but, also, it’s terrifying. As you can see, I’ve not done much work on talking about it. But at least I’m in a position now to maybe be able to help myself.

“I’ve not said that out loud for 29 years. I’ve not given myself any room to let people help. If I haven’t told somebody something, they can’t help. I don’t want to feel like this any more.”

Joe also reveals that he believes his mental illness stems from being a “bleeped off” eight year old. The film also features his parents – Joe and Debbie – and his pal Dawn French, all of whom have been a huge support to the actor.

Joe Tracini pictured with his dad Joe Pasquale (Credit: Channel 4)

Battle with mental health, and suicide attempts

Joe – who is a recovering alcoholic and drug addict – has been incredibly open about his mental health struggles over the years. He battles with anxiety and panic attacks, as well as suicidal thoughts. He previously admitted he wanted to kill himself on low days as he struggled with his BPD during lockdown.

The actor, who played Dennis Savage in the Channel 4 soap, has spoken about his mental health issues on YouTube before. He became an internet sensation for his outdoor dance performances wearing a leotard while in isolation.

Speaking with Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain, he said: “So on Tuesday my brain kept telling me to kill myself and I waited it out, as I do.

“If I just hang about, however I feel always changes, and I’ve stopped watching the news, there is no news for me. Can I go out? No. I will stay here and put a leotard on.”

Joe went on to admit that he has struggled with suicidal thoughts since he was a child and urged any GMB viewers having the same thoughts “do not kill yourself”.

He said: “I think that the one thing that I always do is that if I feel negative I don’t stop myself feeling negative. Because it doesn’t go anywhere if I ignore it.I do feel for people who do not have anyone there and I hope they are alright.

Joe credits Hollyoaks co-star with saving his life

Joe has previously revealed he went to rehab after drug addiction left him weighing just five-and-a-half- stone. He credits his flatmate at the time, Hollyoaks co-star Emmett J. Scanlan, with saving his life.

When Joe needed support around six years ago, Fool Me Once star Emmett immediately set about trying to help his pal.

Joe said: “I’ve been in rehab three times. The first two for drugs and one for depression. The first time I ever went to rehab I was living with Emmett, which is entirely coincidental, and I said, ‘I need to go’.

“Within hours he’d found me a rehab about 50 miles away and he was driving me there at four o’clock in the afternoon. I wasn’t very well, I weighed about five and half stone. I was not good.”

“Emmett was just my friend telling me that I was going to be alright.”

Who is Joe Tracini’s dad?

Joe Tracini’s famous dad is comedian Joe Pasquale. In fact, the pair appeared together on Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family! Joe also takes part in his son’s new Channel 4 documentary.

And, yes, once you know, they do look a lot alike!

Joe Tracini was born in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, to Joe Pasquale and his second wife, Debbie Pasquale. The family subsequently moved to Kent and Joe was brought up in Higham, near Rochester.

Like his dad, Joe went into stand-up comedy.

What is Joe Tracini famous for?

As an actor, Joe is probably most famous for portraying Dennis Savage in Hollyoaks for seven years. He joined the Channel 4 soap in 2011, and left in 2014.

Dennis was the son of Julie Savage and Charles S’Avage and the husband of the late Leanne Holiday. He made a brief return in 2018, after the death of his uncle Dirk, who was accidentally killed by Milo Entwistle.

As well as Hollyoaks, Joe played Spike Bannon in the children’s comedy series My Spy Family. He also portrayed DK in Coming of Age – a role he first played in one episode of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps in 2009.

Other notable roles include Victor in The Great Outdoors, Robbie Easter in Mr Blue Sky, Ryan in I Hate You, and Glen in Murder, They Hope. He’s appeared in the films Kill Keith, and Inn Mates.

In 2023, he released the book Ten Things I Hate About Me: How to Stay Alive With a Brain That’s Trying to Kill You. In it, he explains what it’s like living with BPD. He’s also known for being a magician, stand-up comedian, and his theatre roles include Patsy in Spamalot.

From 2017, Joe Tracini hosted the CBBC DIY series The Dengineers with Lauren Layfield. He replaced Mark Wright in series 3.

Joe Tracini with his girlfriend Holly (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Joe Tracini’s girlfriend?

Joe Tracini’s girlfriend is dancer Holly Houseman. She takes part in his Channel 4 documentary Me And The Voice Inside My Head.

The couple have been together for four years, after meeting while performing in a pantomime. Joe sometimes posts cute pictures of them together in his official Insta page.

In 2023, he celebrated their third anniversary with a sweet snap and message, saying: “Today’s our 3rd anniversary. I spent 31 years without Holly, and every day I’ve lived with her has been better than every day I lived without her. Meeting her will always be the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Awwww!

How old is Joe?

Joe James Pasquale was born on July 19, 1988, in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

He is currently age 35.

Read more: Joe Tracini reveals he was sexually abused as a child: ‘I’m sick of being the only person who knows it happened’

The Joe Tracini documentary Me and the Voice in My Head airs on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 10pm on Channel 4.

What do you think of Joe Tracini’s new documentary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.