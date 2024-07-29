Gladiators referee John Anderson dies aged 92 as tributes from show’s stars pour in

Original Gladiators referee John Anderson has died at the age of 92, it’s been revealed overnight (July 28).

News of his death was shared on the official Gladiators Instagram account, with a touching tribute.

His passing came six months after John thrilled fans when he popped up on the Instagram account of another star from the original ITV series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gladiators (@gladiatorstv)

John Anderson death: Gladiators pays tribute

The account posted a picture of John alongside its tribute

It read: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved referee, John Anderson, at the age of 92. Our hearts go out to his friends and family. John will forever be remembered as the iconic voice that brought us ‘Gladiators Ready! Contenders Ready!’ Rest in peace John.”

Tributes soon poured in. New Gladiators referee Mark Clattenburg said: “One of the most iconic voices and will always be remembered. I had the most difficult task to follow him in the new series of Gladiators and watching him keep the Gladiators within the rules will always be with me!! Rest in peace LEGEND!!”

Gladiator Rhino then added: “Your smile, your voice and energy was second to none. The true back bone of Gladiators. My deepest condolences to your family.” New Gladiator Giant also commented: “Rest in peace John.”

“Simply iconic. This is a sad day,” another then said. “So sorry to hear this,” another then added.

The sports entertainment spectacular became a staple of Saturday evening telly between 1992 and 2000. A revival then turned up Sky for just over a year in 2008.

Lee Phillips, Mark Clattenburg, and Sonia Mkoloma are the new trio of referees on Gladiators in 2024 (Credit: BBC)

ITV Gladiators stars ‘reunite’

Earlier this year, James Crossley – better known to Gladiators fans as Hunter – shared some highlights from his run on the programme amid fan reminiscences about the ITV series.

A clip he uploaded to Insta featured John – dressed in his Gladiators referee uniform of a black and white stripy top, and cap – giving his trademark prompts and countdown.

James, 50, captioned his post: “Lots of Gladiators interviews and memories this week. But let’s remember the true star of the show, now 92 years young. The unforgettable tones of John ‘Scottie’ Anderson.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Hunter Crossley (@mrjamescrossley)

Who was the old Gladiators referee in the original ITV series?

Born in Glasgow, John Anderson was a teacher and coach for Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games athletes before he found telly fame with Gladiators.

John coached an Olympian at every Olympics between 1964 and 2000, and he coached five world record holders.

And as well as being on Gladiators, John has also made TV appearances on Top Gear.

Read more: All the scandal and tragedy that’s embroiled the original cast of Gladiators

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.