Fans of This Morning weren’t impressed after hosts Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond announced they were the show’s new agony aunts – for the day!

For Friday’s episode (June 14), former Big Brother winner Josie stepped in for Dermot O’Leary, who usually presents alongside Alison.

Josie and Alison announced as This Morning’s new agony aunts

When it came down to announcing This Morning’s two new agony aunties, Josie teased that “no problem is too big for this pair”.

Alison added: “They offer their honest opinions and no-nonsense advice.”

After building up the suspense, Josie and Alison announced they were the show’s new agony aunts. “It’s us!” Alison added.

Claps filled the room before the pair sat down and got on with the segment.

Josie insisted she can give great advice on “dating dilemmas” and “friendship woes”.

“Parenting problems,” Alison said for herself, stating they would both be good on that topic.

This Morning today

As Alison and Josie continued to show off their warm, bubbly personalities, viewers appeared uninterested in what they had to offer.

“I turned off.. irritating to the max,” one user wrote.

“The big switch off,” another person shared.

“Load of [bleep], I’m off,” a third remarked.

“Switch off once they start talking or Alison Hammond starts laughing,” a fourth insisted.

However, many viewers loved watching Josie and Alison today.

“Get them on full time love them both,” one user demanded.

“Cracking up at Alison and Josie’s advice segment,” another person wrote, adding laughing emoji.

“Already loving the show today laughed so much thanks you 2 legends,” a third said.

“Love these two together. Make me giggle,” a fourth person shared.

