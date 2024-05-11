This Morning Hollywood reporte Sam Rubin has died aged 64. Alison Hammond, Rochelle Humes, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson have led the UK tributes to much-loved presenter.

This Morning posted the news to their social media accounts last night (Friday May 10).

No cause of death was given for Sam – known to many as Hollywood Sam – but the post confirmed there would be a full tribute on Monday’s show.

However, MailOnline has since reported he suffered a heart attack. It said he was taken to hospital in an ambulance, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sam was a regular contributor to This Morning (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

This Morning reacts to Sam Rubin death

This Morning reacted to the news by saying: “We have very heavy hearts this weekend with the news from Los Angeles that our Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin has died at the age of 64.

“Sam was an Emmy winning entertainment correspondent and presenter for Los Angeles’ No 1 morning show on KTLA, and regularly broadcast live into This Morning. He woke up Tinseltown every day for decades with his likeable charm and knowledgeable take on the movie world, he was on first name terms with the stars and became affectionately known as ‘Hollywood Sam’. We will miss him.

“There will be a tribute to Sam on Monday’s show, but in the meantime we send our condolences to his wife Leslie, their four children and Sam’s colleagues at KTLA.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

Tributes pour in

Alison Hammond was among the first to comment. She said: “Condolences to Sam’s family . He will be massively missed.”

Rochelle Humes also added: “Devastating news. So so sad to hear this. Always the kindest and most generous! Praying for his family and loved ones.”

Craig Doyle, who regularly hosted This Morning while the show searched for new presenters following Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s departure, was also saddened. He said: “So very sorry to hear this awful news, a true gentleman and a brilliant broadcaster…loved our chats. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Josie simply wrote that she “loved Sam”.

Dr Zoe Williams, another show expert, said: “So sad. Sending strength to his family and loved ones.”

Sam’s stints on This Morning were usually done by satellite link and he brought all the up-to-date Hollywood gossip live to our sofas. He had been working on the show since 2018.

The presenter also starred on America’s KTLA and had been covering entertainment, TV and movies there since 1991.

Sam was married to wife Leslie and he had four children.

Loved by all (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

This Morning star Sam Rubin was a Hollywood fave too

Hollywood icons also paid tribute to Sam on social media. Ben Stiller wrote: “So sad and sorry to hear of Sam Rubin’s passing. Consummate pro. I did my first interview with him in something like ’93, and countless times over the years. He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy.”

Ben continued: “He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon. Sending love to his family.”

Ryan Reynolds agreed: “Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside the box question.”

Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong said: “EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin. He has supported my career and countless others since day one. And he had the best sense of humor about life, and we would make each other laugh all the time. But most of all, he was a loving father and husband and just a good person. Sending all my love to Sam’s family and everyone whose lives have been blessed by him. Love you.”

Read More: This Morning star Lynsey Crombie ‘hates herself’ amid cancer diagnosis

This Morning will air a tribute to Sam Rubin on Monday May 13, on ITV at 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.