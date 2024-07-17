Josie Gibson left ‘crying’ daily after cruel taunts from ‘body-shaming’ trolls

This Morning host Josie Gibson has previously opened up about being ‘body-shamed’ by trolls.

Josie, 39, first found fame on telly as a Big Brother winner back in 2010. She starred in the final series broadcast by Channel 4 before the reality series switched to Channel 5. And today (July 17), she’s on ITV1’s Cooking With The Stars.

But despite making such a big impression with viewers, Josie found herself targeted by haters. Back in May, the This Morning host shared how she’d been tormented by unpleasant comments.

Before she became a This Morning host, Josie Gibson was a Big Brother winner (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Josie Gibson on being targeted online

Speaking with guests Ashley James and Gyles Brandreth, Josie said social media users upset her with posts about her appearance.

“I remember getting out of Big Brother and the things they used to say about me on Twitter,” Josie recalled.

She continued: “It was the start of social media. It was the start of everything then.”

Josie also shared how she was affected by the cruel abuse.

I used to sometimes cry on a daily basis because the things they would say to me about my body.

“I used to sometimes cry on a daily basis because the things they would say to me about my body, the things they would say to me about my weight,” she said.

Josie Gibson has suffered abuse from trolls (Credit: ITV)

‘I’ve spent years hating my body’

Meanwhile, following her stint on I’m A Celebrity last year, Josie reportedly dropped around 31lbs.

Additionally, she is said to have lost six stone back in 2013 – and in 2022 she is said to have changed from a size 18 to a size 14. At the time she said being mum to son Reggie was her motivation to make a change.

Furthermore, in October 2019, Josie declared she celebrated her body after “years” of hating it.

Josie Gibson shows off her culinary skills on Cooking With the Stars (Credit: ITV)

She told Instagram fans at the time: “I’ve spent years hating my body. It’s been the laughing stock of magazines and social media posts.

“I’ve got to a point in my life where I absolutely love my body and everything it does for me.

“Yes, I want to make some home improvements but it’s like decorating the house you love.”

More power to you, Josie!

Cooking With the Stars is on ITV today, Wednesday July 17, at 2pm.

