Josie Gibson lands new job after announcing time away from This Morning

TV favourite Josie Gibson has reportedly landed a surprising new job following her announcement that she will be taking some time away from This Morning.

Just last month, the presenter informed fans that she will soon be stepping away from the ITV daytime show for a little while in order to spend more time with her young son.

“During the summer, I will take some time off to be with Reggie during his holidays,” she told Heat magazine, before reassuring fans: “I will continue to be on the sofa. Of course I want to stay on the show – it’s part of my life now, it’s my family.”

Josie Gibson has reportedly accepted a new job (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson secures new job

But despite her apparent plans to “travel the country… maybe in a campervan” with Reggie, it seems Josie may actually have a new job on the cards.

According to reports, she will soon be swapping telly for the airwaves with a new job on Magic Radio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Throughout August she will reportedly go live every Saturday afternoon from 1pm to 2pm, sharing her own “BBQ Playlist”.

Other celebs who are also said to have been booked by the channel over the summer include I’m A Celeb champ Giovanna Fletcher, McFly’s Harry Judd and musician Nile Rodgers.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for Josie and Magic Radio for comment on this story.

In other Josie news, the star recently left viewers divided when a show shake-up saw her joining forces with Alison Hammond to play agony aunts.

Read More: This Morning host Josie Gibson addresses very direct question about her hair colour

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.