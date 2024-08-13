Dame Judi Dench and Jay Blades embark on ‘emotional’ journey for new documentary: ‘Some scenes don’t need words’

Dame Judi Dench and Jay Blades may seem like an unlikely pairing, but it seems they have all the right chemistry for a brand new one-off documentary, The Odd Couple.

Jay and Dame Judi first met on The Repair Shop three years ago, when Judi starred on the show with hopes that the restorers could restore a pocket watch that belonged to her late husband, Michael Williams.

Now, Judi and Jay have taken their bond to the next level, with Jay even visiting Judi’s late husband’s grave in a heart-wrenching scene.

Dame Judi Dench and Jay Blades new documentary

Although the pals seem to get along like a house on fire, they didn’t come up with the concept of the show on their own – in fact, Judi’s daughter Finty did.

Despite being born nearly 40 years apart, and taking very different journeys in life, stage and screen legends Dame Judi Dench and Jay Blades walked away with a friendship for life after a chance meeting three years ago.

“We were having a chat; I was just seeing how her mum was doing,” Jay explained to OK!. He recalled: “She said, ‘Mum would love to work with you,’ And I said, ‘I’d love to work with her,’ ‘Think of some ideas Jay,’ is what she said. So, I did, and we started thinking about places we could go together – places that she holds dearly to her, and places I hold dearly to me.”

In their new project, the pair will embark on a journey where they visit places with special meanings for them, including The Old Vic theatre in London, where Judi has performed numerous times. Judi explained: “Jay had never been to a London theatre and so we chose The Old Vic as it had been a place where I spent the first four years of my career. I found it a very emotional place to revisit and I think Jay shared much of the same emotion.”

Jay, who is dyslexic, also shared the touching moment and read out Shakespeare for Judi. Of course, a nerve-wracking moment for Jay, who showcased his journey of learning to read in 2021 for BBC documentary, Learning to Read at 51.

“It felt intimidating and scary, because I don’t read aloud. I don’t do it, but as she was doing stuff that she hasn’t done for a very long time and pushing the boundaries, I said, ‘I’m going to do this as well,'” explained the TV star.

The Odd Couple on Channel 4

Channel 4 details the show, stating: “Despite being born nearly 40 years apart, and taking very different journeys in life, stage and screen legends Dame Judi Dench and Jay Blades walked away with a friendship for life after a chance meeting three years ago. Keen to learn more about each other’s backgrounds and upbringings, the nostalgic one-off will see the duo embark on a journey to explore the places and people that have shaped their vastly different lives.

“Taking a whistle-stop tour down memory lane, the legendary pair uncover secrets from each other’s past, sharing funny and heart-warming stories along the way. Travelling together across the UK, exploring London and Stratford-upon-Avon, Judi and Jay unveil anecdotes about the path to their incredible successes, introducing each other to special people, past times and places that have influenced who they are. From Hackney’s Ridley Road Market to The Old Vic theatre, Judi and Jay head to some of London’s most memorable places, showcasing the city’s vast culture and diverse neighbourhoods.

“This biographical travel show is an intimate portrait of true friendship, whilst also telling the story of class, race and social mobility in Britain through the years.”

The Odd Couple will air on August 18 2024 on Channel 4 at 9pm.

