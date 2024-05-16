Judi Love hailed by Loose Women viewers for ‘ripping Rishi Sunak to shreds’ in live interview: ‘You tell him’

Loose Women saw Rishi Sunak appear today and Judi Love has been praised for her line of questioning to the prime minister.

The PM made an appearance on the daytime show to be quizzed on topics concerning the nation. And it was Judi who didn’t mess around, repeatedly asking the PM to answer her questions.

The panel quizzed Mr Sunak on a variety of issues on behalf of viewers including pensions, housing, knife crime, and women’s health.

He also spoke about his new sex education reforms in England, which is to ban all sex education for children below the age of nine and then nothing explicit before the age of 13.

Judi grilled the PM on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Judi Love on Loose Women today

As a mum, Judi addressed her concerns for the younger generation during the chat. She said: “There’s things happening in society, like gun crime is 20 per cent higher than it ever was. A lot of people are sending their children to school and their children have not come back home.

“Things like knife crime, we have people who are living in homes with damp. I was on social housing, I lived in a home that had damp that was affecting my child’s health.

“We’ve got NHS workers queuing for food banks. I feel like the question should be not what are you going to do but when are you going to do something to make a change? People are suffering right now.”

Rishi Sunak answered questions on behalf of the public (Credit: ITV)

The PM replied: “So on social media, we are making that change already so we passed a law called The Online Safety Act…”

Kaye Adams then cut in: “I think Judi was talking about poverty then,” to which Mr Sunak said: “Yeah I was going to start with all the things you talked about…”

However, Judi said: “But I think it’s important to get into the juice of it. The concerns as a mum here is what is happening now.”

The PM went on to discuss what social media measures are being put in place for the sake of children.

Viewers praised Judi (Credit: ITV)

Rishi Sunak interview

Judi asked: “So what about those children who are not exposed to it because they don’t even have the means for gas and electric in their homes? What are we doing to help those parents that are suffering and help those that are trying to help us frontline that are looking to you for a safe line?”

She added: “We have got people going to work and not eating because we are in a state of poverty. What is going to take place now to address this?”

The PM replied: “We’ve been through a really tough time – a pandemic, a war in Ukraine, energy bills. What we’ve done during that time is continually provide support to people, making sure our welfare system is working, benefits are being operated.”

Viewers watching praised Judi for her continuous questions to the PM. One person said on X: “Me watching Judi Love tear him to shreds,” alongside a smiling GIF.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Go on Judi! She’s asking the real questions we all want to know.”

In addition, someone else added: “Judi Love is not letting Rishi Sunak get away with this. Go on, sis.”

Another wrote: “You tell him Judi.”

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

