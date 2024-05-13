Lorraine Kelly was honoured at the TV BAFTAs last night (May 12) but viewers were left convinced there’s a secret feud going down between the breakfast TV presenter and ITV’s Judi Love.

Loose Women star Judi was in the audience as Lorraine went up to accept her Special Award which recognised her decades on the box. However, as the camera cut to members of the celebrity-packed audience, Judi appeared to give her ITV colleague Lorraine the “side eye”.

Lorraine Kelly was honoured at the TV BAFTAs last night (Credit: BBC)

Twitter erupts as Judi Love gives Lorraine Kelly ‘the side eye’

As the camera panned to the audience, every star it focused on was clapping for Lorraine. Everyone, that is, except for Judi Love.

Instead, viewers were left convinced there’s some secret beef between the two going by Judi’s reaction to Lorraine’s win.

Viewers were obsessed with Judi’s reaction to Lorraine’s speech (Credit: BBC)

“I want to know more about Judi Love giving Lorraine the side eye,” said one after Judi’s reaction went viral.

“Ha ha Judi from Loose Women – her face!” said another.

“Omg Judi Love’s resting [bleep] face – don’t be jealous of Lorraine, she’s an icon,” said another.

“Did Judi Love just roll her eyes after Lorraine Kelly’s speech?” another asked.

Judi issues ‘official statement’

Earlier today (May 13), Judi took to Instagram to share an “official statement” on the “incident”.

“After last night’s incident and now this morning becoming international news! I’d like to make an official statement.. Swipe left!” said Judi.

The first slide was a video of the “incident” taking place at the TV BAFTAs. The second was of Judi and Lorraine behind the scenes ahead of the breakfast TV star’s show this morning.

The video showed the pair making side eyes at each other before shutting down any signs of beef by bursting into laughter.

