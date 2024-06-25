Strictly pro Karen Hauer appeared on today’s episode of Good Morning Britain, where she opened up about one of her former dance partners.

When asked about her favourite partner during her tenure on the beloved dance competition, Karen did not hesitate to express her fondness for the late Dave Myers.

Dave was best known as one-half of the culinary duo known as The Hairy Bikers. He died earlier this year following his battle with cancer.

Karen shared some kind words about the late Hairy Biker Dave Myers(Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Karen Hauer praises Dave Myers

The presenter competed in the popular dancing show in 2013. He was partnered with Strictly professional Karen, and the duo placed sixth.

Karen appeared on GMB to talk about her Strictly career, when she was asked about who her favourite partner was.

Reminiscing, Karen gushed: “I love all of them, I really do, but one that’s really close to my heart is Dave Myers, the Hairy Biker, who I absolutely adored and he was just everything.”

“He was just a bundle of joy, and it was because of him I started to enjoy Strictly,” she continued. “I made sure I was being myself at all times and not taking myself too seriously.”

Dave’s approach to the competition also had a lasting impression on Karen. She continued to gush about his passion for the show.

She said: “He absolutely adored it, and he just wanted to entertain. And that’s what it was about. It wasn’t about perfection, it was about how he made people feel.”

Dave and Karen were partners on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. (Credit: BBC)

The Hairy Bikers

In a recent interview, Dave’s Hairy bikers co-star Si King shared his thoughts and feelings on the future following the loss of his partner and best friend.

The duo was well-known for their dynamic partnership.

“We were a partnership, a double act.” Si mused to The Observer.

In addressing what’s next for him professionally, Si made it clear that he could not simply replicate the chemistry and brand that he and Dave had built together.

“Can’t be the Hairy Bikers 2.0. That’s not going to happen. It wouldn’t be respectful,” he said.

Read more: Si King addresses future of Hairy Bikers without best pal Dave Myers

You can share your thoughts on this sory over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.