GMB presenter Kate Garraway was taken back by guest Anita Harris today after she shared support following her husband’s death.

After having severe side effects from contracting the coronavirus in 2020, Kate’s husband Derek Draper died in January 2020. Kate presented and starred in two documentaries, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek, while Derek was unwell.

Singer and actor Anita, who appeared on Thursday’s (June 13) GMB, lost her husband, Mike Margolis, last year. He died of Alzheimer’s after being diagnosed back in 2015. The couple had been married since 1973.

Anita shared some kind words to Kate during Thursday’s GMB (Credit: ITV)

Anita Harris’ emotional words to Kate Garraway on GMB

While discussing her new song which is a tribute to her husband with Kate and co-host Ed Balls, Anita grabbed Kate’s hand and used the moment to uplift Kate since Derek’s death.

“How precious this moment is to see you after seeing you go through everything and darling, Ed, you’re wonderful for all the viewers. But for me, I was a bit parallel with you [Kate] darling, but we’re not here to, we’re here to bring joy,” Anita told Kate.

Holding back the tears, Kate responded: “We’re not going to cry, we’re not going to cry, are we? We’re not going to cry because we want hope.”

“I hope everything’s good for you and the young ones,” Anita added.

Kate held back the tears (Credit: ITV)

Kate said Derek felt like a ‘total failure’

Following Derek’s death, Kate released a new documentary, Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, which followed their final chapter together.

Ahead of the release, Kate said that one of her biggest frustrations was that Derek felt like a “total failure”.

Kate revealed Derek “felt like an incredible burden on the carers, on the system, on us”. She added: “It didn’t matter what we said, he felt that burden, and he wanted to be a contributor.”

Talking about the documentary, Kate said it is “wonderful to have the chance to honour him” and millions of others.

Read more: Kate Garraway admits ‘many ups and downs to come’ after husband Derek’s death

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.