Host of GMB Kate Garraway revealed she didn’t receive her polling card, however, her late husband Derek Draper did.

The 57-year-old presenter hosted this morning’s (June 4) show alongside Adil Ray and expressed her sadness over the situation.

Kate’s husband Derek died in January this year at age 56 after ongoing complications of long COVID.

While talking to election expert Alex Thomas, Kate revealed that she and her 18-year-old daughter Darcey will not be voting today due to not receiving their polling cards in the post. However, Kate’s late husband Derek did.

“What happens if you haven’t registered to vote?” she asked, adding, “I’m in a situation, I was very excited, I thought my daughter, who has turned 18 recently, and I could go and vote for the first time.”

However, Kate admitted that Darcey likely didn’t receive her polling card because “she doesn’t think she did properly register.”

“Polling cards have come through the door, I haven’t had one for myself or her. The only polling card that’s come through the door is for Derek, sadly, who’s passed away. Is there any way around that situation?” she continued.

Alex informed Kate that she and her daughter won’t be able to vote today due to registering too late.

Due to GMB’s regulations, Kate and Adil stated the show would be a “politics-free zone.”

GMB’s extended episode

Tomorrow (July 5), Susanna Reid and Ed Balls will front GMB’s extended show. Instead of wrapping at 9 am, the show will be extended for another 25 minutes to accommodate for the UK General Election results coverage.

As a result, Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women have been scraped.

“The studio will host the best, brightest, most outspoken and listened to political policy makers and commentators in the country,” a spokesperson for ITV told The Sun.

“This includes leading political punditry pairing Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire, former PM Boris Johnson’s communications chief Guto Harri, Labour veteran Harriet Harman, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and newly enobled Labour peer Ayesha Hazarika.”

“Will Rishi Sunak stay in Number 10 or will Keir Starmer arrive for the first time? Who will be moving into ministerial offices?” they continued. “Dramatic political questions are likely to be answered during the live coverage on Day 2.”

