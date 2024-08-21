Kate Garraway came under fire from GMB viewers today (Wednesday August 21), with one detractor calling on the presenter to be ‘muted’.

Social media users begged ITV bosses to take action over a perceived approach Kate maintains while broadcasting.

But while some moaners complained online, others were impressed with the “energy” of this morning’s show, and the “wit, intelligence and humour” on display.

Some viewers started their Wednesdays by having a pop at Kate Garraway (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB today

According to some X users, Kate has a verbal mannerism they could detect on several occasions during the programme.

It was alleged by one unhappy viewer that this was distracting them from the message a guest was getting over.

Furthermore, it was claimed Kate’s habit occurred in more than one segment.

And one person even posted a comparison between it and the noise an animal makes.

Kate Garraway co-hosted alongside Adil Ray on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

“Stop mooing, Kate #GMB,” that user demanded before 7am.

A little later, another person made use of 28 rolling eyes emoji to hammer their point home as they spelled out what it was they were hearing from Kate.

“Kate Garraway’s take on Feargal Sharkey’s in depth analysis of the current state of the water industry: ‘Mmmmmmmmmmmmmm,'” they wrote.

And about an hour after that, the matter popped up in another social media post.

Listing, several “mmmmmmm”s, they harrumphed: “Can #GMB please mute Kate Garraway’s mic when she is not speaking.”

They added: “It adds nothing and actually detracts from the person that should be heard at the time.”

Meanwhile, someone else chipped in with: “She is just a terrible presenter on #GMB @GMB in the normal two presenter format, keep her for specials or doing the news segment #Garraway.”

Someone else wrote: “Kate has an annoying habit when interviewing of umming when the interviewee is talking, umm, umm, umm loudly, it’s so annoying!”

Although many of us are still enjoying summer, you may have noticed signs of Christmas appearing in shops up and down the country. But is it far too early to be thinking about Christmas? pic.twitter.com/3oaHt6lvMu — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 21, 2024

However, not everyone had clambered aboard the anti-Kate bandwagon.

One user addressed her: “What a most fabulous line up of presenters and guests today. Thank you to the whole #GMB crew for so much wit, intelligence and humour.”

And someone else wrote, referring to a festive segment: “Loving @adilray Christmas energy just brilliant. And with Kate this is such a fun show, loving the energy #GMB.”

