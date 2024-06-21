‘Flustered’ Kate Garraway apologises for on-air ‘hair crisis’ on GMB as she’s mocked by Adil Ray

Kate Garraway was left “flustered” today on GMB as she suffered a “hair crisis”.

The star, 57, was back for Friday’s edition of Good Morning Britain as he hosted alongside Adil Ray.

But during today’s show, Kate suffered a hair mishap as Adil jokingly mocked her.

TV favourite Kate was seen playing with her hair on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB

As the show cut back to the studio following a news segment, Kate was seen playing around with her hair.

She said: “Well thanks very much indeed… sorry I was having a hair crisis!”

Adil then reached out and helped sort Kate‘s hair as she laughed. He then got up out of his seat and said: “Are we alright? Just checking it’s alright. Yeah, yeah,” as he jokingly faffed with her hair.

He also pulled a confused face over Kate’s panic about her locks. But Kate admitted feeling “flustered for a second” over fears her hair looked “messy”.

Adil was jokingly checking Kate’s hair (Credit: ITV)

Kate ‘eyed by This Morning bosses’

Elsewhere this week, reports claimed that Kate was being eyed by This Morning bosses.

After Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley took over as the show’s main shows, reports have suggested that This Morning viewing figures have “nosedived”.

Now, a report claimed that ITV bosses have considered ‘bringing in’ Kate to “shake things up”. A source told Closer magazine: “This Morning producers really need to shake things up to turn the programme’s fortunes around. And Kate would do just that. Kate is someone who ITV thinks could really connect and resonate with viewers. There’s a real push among many of the producers on This Morning to try and bring her in.”

Kate admitted feeling “flustered” on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

The insider added: “She’s been on Good Morning Britain a good long time now but This Morning execs think she would be open to the idea of a switch and a new opportunity. This Morning is still one of the biggest jobs in TV and Kate remains ambitious and would love a role like that.

“This Morning’s ratings are nosediving and although Cat and Ben are doing a great job, they just don’t seem to be clicking with viewers in the way everyone hoped that they would when they first arrived.”

